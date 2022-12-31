99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Swans a swimming

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from December.

123122.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF 1.jpg
A flock of swans hangs out on the ice on Dec. 1, 2022, on Lake Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Annalise Braught
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn HaaskenMaggi Fellerman
December 31, 2022 07:30 AM
BEMIDJI — In between winter storms and blizzard conditions, December gave way to a multitude of fun holiday happenings, exciting sporting events and some gorgeous scenic views. In the midst of all the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these moments along the way.

123122.N.BP.LIFECOVER - Braught1.jpg
Pine Pals preschooler Lillian "Kodi" Binger participates in a mini dance performance on Dec. 1, 2022, for residents at GoldPine Home in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
123122.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF 2.jpg
A doe is spotted in the woods on Dec. 1, 2022, in North Country Park in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
123122.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 1 - 123122.S.BP.BSUMHKY.jpg
The Beavers battle for the puck near the St. Thomas crease during the first period on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
123122.N.BP.LIFECOVER - Braught2.jpg
A marsh along Paul Bunyan Drive South is covered in a thick blanket of snow on Dec. 14, 2022, as a winter storm blew through the region.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
123122.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 2.jpg
Future basketball legend Hayden Schultz, 1, practices ball-handling techniques on Dec. 21, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
123122.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 3.jpg
Bemidji junior goaltender Payton Weidemann deflects the puck during the second period against Roseau on Dec. 22, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
123122.N.BP.LIFECOVER - Braught3.jpg
BSU women’s basketball head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg, left, and senior Rumer Flatness, help unload bags of gifts on Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
122422.S.BP.BHSBBB Quinten Yeung.jpg
Bemidji senior Quinten Yeung (5) celebrates after his and-one play in the second half against Detroit Lakes on Dec. 20, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

