PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Swans a swimming

BEMIDJI — In between winter storms and blizzard conditions, December gave way to a multitude of fun holiday happenings, exciting sporting events and some gorgeous scenic views. In the midst of all the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these moments along the way.

Pine Pals preschooler Lillian "Kodi" Binger participates in a mini dance performance on Dec. 1, 2022, for residents at GoldPine Home in Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

A doe is spotted in the woods on Dec. 1, 2022, in North Country Park in Bemidji. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers battle for the puck near the St. Thomas crease during the first period on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A marsh along Paul Bunyan Drive South is covered in a thick blanket of snow on Dec. 14, 2022, as a winter storm blew through the region. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Future basketball legend Hayden Schultz, 1, practices ball-handling techniques on Dec. 21, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji junior goaltender Payton Weidemann deflects the puck during the second period against Roseau on Dec. 22, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

BSU women’s basketball head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg, left, and senior Rumer Flatness, help unload bags of gifts on Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer