PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Swans a swimming
Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from December.
BEMIDJI — In between winter storms and blizzard conditions, December gave way to a multitude of fun holiday happenings, exciting sporting events and some gorgeous scenic views. In the midst of all the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these moments along the way.
