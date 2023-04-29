PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Staples of April

BEMIDJI — Spring has many staples in the Bemidji area, from Easter celebrations and BSU's Funtastic Dance Follies to tribal nations holding their annual State of the Band addresses and the April snowstorms that impact wildlife and spring sports alike.
Though spring is definitely taking its sweet time, the snowstorms have become less frequent and the ice is slowly but surely melting off of area lakes just in time for the birds to have a place to land as they make their way north.
In the midst of the ups and downs of the season's change, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.
