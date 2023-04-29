99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Staples of April

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from April.

042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL - Braught3.jpg
An American robin searches for food during a snow storm on April 21, 2023, in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — Spring has many staples in the Bemidji area, from Easter celebrations and BSU's Funtastic Dance Follies to tribal nations holding their annual State of the Band addresses and the April snowstorms that impact wildlife and spring sports alike.

Though spring is definitely taking its sweet time, the snowstorms have become less frequent and the ice is slowly but surely melting off of area lakes just in time for the birds to have a place to land as they make their way north.

In the midst of the ups and downs of the season's change, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.

042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL MH 1.jpg
Dancers participate in a lead-and-follow tango during a Funtastic Dance Follies show on April 20, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL - Braught1.jpg
A song sparrow perches on a willow branch along the shore of Lake Bemidji on April 24, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL MH 2 - 041923.S.BP.BSUFOOT.jpg
The Bemidji State offense cheers after a teammate won a challenge at BSU's Green and White Spring Game on April 15, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
040823.N.BP.BUNNYBASH 8.jpg
Children receive toys from the Easter Bunny during a Bemidji Parks and Recreation Bunny Bash event on April 7, 2023, at the Tourist Information Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL - Braught2.jpg
A common loon swims along the shore of Lake Bemidji on April 24, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL MH 3.jpg
Attendees are given candles prior to a candlelight vigil during a Take Back the Night sexual violence awareness event on April 13, 2023, at BSU's American Indian Resource Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
041523.N.BP.STORYSLAM 5.jpg
Live music is played during a StorySlam event presented by Watermark Art Center on April 11, 2023, at Bemidji Brewing.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
042223.N.BP.STATEOFTHEBAND - 7.jpg
Dancers and Leech Lake royalty participate in a flag song on April 21, 2023, during the Leech Lake State of the Band at Northern Lakes Casino in Walker.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
041523.S.BP.BSUWSOFT Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after winning the first game of a doubleheader against Minnesota Duluth on April 11, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
