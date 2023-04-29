PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Staples of April

BEMIDJI — Spring has many staples in the Bemidji area, from Easter celebrations and BSU's Funtastic Dance Follies to tribal nations holding their annual State of the Band addresses and the April snowstorms that impact wildlife and spring sports alike.

Though spring is definitely taking its sweet time, the snowstorms have become less frequent and the ice is slowly but surely melting off of area lakes just in time for the birds to have a place to land as they make their way north.

In the midst of the ups and downs of the season's change, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.

Dancers participate in a lead-and-follow tango during a Funtastic Dance Follies show on April 20, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A song sparrow perches on a willow branch along the shore of Lake Bemidji on April 24, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The Bemidji State offense cheers after a teammate won a challenge at BSU's Green and White Spring Game on April 15, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Children receive toys from the Easter Bunny during a Bemidji Parks and Recreation Bunny Bash event on April 7, 2023, at the Tourist Information Center. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A common loon swims along the shore of Lake Bemidji on April 24, 2023, near Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees are given candles prior to a candlelight vigil during a Take Back the Night sexual violence awareness event on April 13, 2023, at BSU's American Indian Resource Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Live music is played during a StorySlam event presented by Watermark Art Center on April 11, 2023, at Bemidji Brewing. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Dancers and Leech Lake royalty participate in a flag song on April 21, 2023, during the Leech Lake State of the Band at Northern Lakes Casino in Walker. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer