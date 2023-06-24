Photos of the month: Reflecting on June

BEMIDJI — Once the goslings are spotted along the shores of Lake Bemidji it's clear that summer has arrived. From the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament and Loop the Lake to Juneteenth and Flag Day celebrations, Bemidjians were kept on their toes with lots to see and do.

Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these fun moments along the way.

A family of Canada geese snack on some grass on June 6, 2023, along the Lake Bemidji waterfront in Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

First Lieutenant Robert Long, right, presents decommissioned American flags ahead of a flag retirement ceremony during a Flag Day event on June 14, 2023, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A corgi hangs out with its owner during the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament on June 10, 2023, at Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Cyclists make their way through Diamond Point Park during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on June 17, 2023. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Brittany Thompson with the Minnesota Autism Center receives a hand-picked flower from one of her students on June 22, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Children participate in a potato sack race during a Juneteenth event on June 19, 2023, at Diamond Point Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer