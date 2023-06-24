Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos of the month: Reflecting on June

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from June.

062423.N.BP.POMJUNE - AB2.jpg
Reflections line the water of West Four Legged Lake on June 4, 2023, during a still afternoon in Leonard.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — Once the goslings are spotted along the shores of Lake Bemidji it's clear that summer has arrived. From the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament and Loop the Lake to Juneteenth and Flag Day celebrations, Bemidjians were kept on their toes with lots to see and do.

Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these fun moments along the way.

062423.N.BP.POMJUNE - AB1.jpg
A family of Canada geese snack on some grass on June 6, 2023, along the Lake Bemidji waterfront in Paul Bunyan Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
062423.N.BP.POMJUNE MH 3.jpg
First Lieutenant Robert Long, right, presents decommissioned American flags ahead of a flag retirement ceremony during a Flag Day event on June 14, 2023, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
062423.N.BP.POMJUNE - AB3.jpg
A corgi hangs out with its owner during the Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic fishing tournament on June 10, 2023, at Paul Bunyan Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
062423.N.BP.POMJUNE MH 1.jpg
Cyclists make their way through Diamond Point Park during Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on June 17, 2023.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
062423.N.BP.POMJUNE MF 1.jpg
Brittany Thompson with the Minnesota Autism Center receives a hand-picked flower from one of her students on June 22, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
062423.N.BP.POMJUNE MH 2.jpg
Children participate in a potato sack race during a Juneteenth event on June 19, 2023, at Diamond Point Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
062423.N.BP.POMJUNE MF 2.jpg
A dragonfly rests in the garden during a YELLO event on June 13, 2023, at Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
