PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Notes of November

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from November.

112622.N.BP.LIFECOVER - Braught3.jpg
Ice starts to form on Silver Lake north of Bemidji on Nov. 16, 2022.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn HaaskenMaggi Fellerman
November 26, 2022 07:30 AM
BEMIDJI — November flew by like a snowflake on a windy day. As the sun set on October, with it came the wrap-up of fall sports and the kickoff to winter as Bemidji's landscape also began to shift, providing a picturesque transition into the looming depths of the season's change.

In the midst of all the busyness that comes with Election Day, Veterans Day, winter-themed community events and more Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these moments along the way.

112622.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF3.jpg
From left: Siblings Caleb, Marcus, Hudson and Ashlyn Anderson smile for a photo on Nov. 19, 2022, at a Buena Vista Ski Area open house event.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
110922.N.BP.DFLVISIT - 20.jpg
Leo stands by his owner on Nov. 6, 2022, during a DFL Get out the Vote tour event at Paul Bunyan Park in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
112322.S.BP.BSUMBB Mohamed Kone.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Mohamed Kone (3) lays in the ball during the second half against Minnesota Morris on Nov. 18, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
112622.N.BP.LIFECOVER - Braught2.jpg
Sonya Wolf's horses Lola, left, and Farrah, peek out of their pasture during a visit to Just Dandy on Nov. 16, 2022, north of Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
112622.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF2.jpg
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1260 members salute a new American flag near Deputy Hall on Nov. 10, 2022, on the Bemidji State campus.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
112622.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 2 - 112622.S.BP.BSUMHKY Kaden Pickering.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Kaden Pickering (18) battles for the puck during the first period against Ferris State on Nov. 5, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
112622.N.BP.LIFECOVER - Braught1.jpg
The sun sets over the Bemidji State campus on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2022.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
112622.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 1 - 112622.S.BP.BSUFOOT Jalen Frye.jpg
Bemidji State junior Jalen Frye (1) pumps his fist in celebration as the clock runs down during the fourth quarter against Winona State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 19, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
110222.N.BP.TRICKORTREATING - 11.jpg
An attendee and her dressed-up dogs make their way toward the next dorm after some Halloween fun in Oak Hall on Oct. 31, 2022, at Bemidji State.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
