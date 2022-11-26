PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Notes of November
Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from November.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — November flew by like a snowflake on a windy day. As the sun set on October, with it came the wrap-up of fall sports and the kickoff to winter as Bemidji's landscape also began to shift, providing a picturesque transition into the looming depths of the season's change.
In the midst of all the busyness that comes with Election Day, Veterans Day, winter-themed community events and more Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these moments along the way.
Due to inclement weather that is expected over the next couple of days, the Rural MN CEP and Westridge CareerForce office will be closed Thursday through Monday
A retirement party for Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Beltrami County law enforcement center.
Beltrami County offices and transfer stations have announced holiday hours for the week of Christmas and New Year's.
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.