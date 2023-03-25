99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Meandering through March

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from March.

032523.N.BP.POMMARCH -Braught1.jpg
A pair of Canada geese rest on a patch ice on March 23, 2023, along the shore of the Mississippi River were it flows between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — Even though it might not look much like spring outside your window, it must be on its way because feathered friends have begun their return to the Northland.

In typical Minnesota fashion, spring has sprung and un-sprung several times during March, but Bemidjians kept their spirits high through the ever-fluctuating weather by taking part in outdoor activities like the Northland Fat Bike Rally and the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade.

On colder days, others stuck to the warmth of indoors by participating in activities like BSU Sings! Day, curling with their classmates or taking part in robotics. In the midst of it all, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.

030823.N.BP.FATBIKERALLY 8.jpg
Cyclists round a turn during the sixth annual Northland Fat Bike Rally on March 4, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
031123.S.BP.CLBGBB Alexiah LaRose.jpg
Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Alexiah LaRose reads the defense during the second half against Fosston on March 7, 2023, at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
031823.N.BP.BSUSINGS - 3.jpg
Associate Professor of Music James Bowyer conducts BSU Sings! Day participants during the premiere of his original piece, “The Frozen Man,” on March 15, 2023, in Bemidji State’s Beaux Arts Ballroom.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
032523.N.BP.POMMARCH MH 1.jpg
Bemidji High School student Brandon Puschinsky watches an incoming stone on March 15, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032523.N.BP.POMMARCH MH 3.jpg
An Irish Setter lines up to participate in the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
032523.N.BP.POMMARCH MH 2.jpg
Members of the Bemidji Middle School robotics team work on a build during a practice on March 9, 2023, at BMS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
Get Local

