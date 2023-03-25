PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Meandering through March

BEMIDJI — Even though it might not look much like spring outside your window, it must be on its way because feathered friends have begun their return to the Northland.
In typical Minnesota fashion, spring has sprung and un-sprung several times during March, but Bemidjians kept their spirits high through the ever-fluctuating weather by taking part in outdoor activities like the Northland Fat Bike Rally and the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade.
On colder days, others stuck to the warmth of indoors by participating in activities like BSU Sings! Day, curling with their classmates or taking part in robotics. In the midst of it all, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.
