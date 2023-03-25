PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Meandering through March

BEMIDJI — Even though it might not look much like spring outside your window, it must be on its way because feathered friends have begun their return to the Northland.

In typical Minnesota fashion, spring has sprung and un-sprung several times during March, but Bemidjians kept their spirits high through the ever-fluctuating weather by taking part in outdoor activities like the Northland Fat Bike Rally and the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade.

On colder days, others stuck to the warmth of indoors by participating in activities like BSU Sings! Day, curling with their classmates or taking part in robotics. In the midst of it all, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.

Cyclists round a turn during the sixth annual Northland Fat Bike Rally on March 4, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Cass Lake-Bena sophomore Alexiah LaRose reads the defense during the second half against Fosston on March 7, 2023, at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Associate Professor of Music James Bowyer conducts BSU Sings! Day participants during the premiere of his original piece, “The Frozen Man,” on March 15, 2023, in Bemidji State’s Beaux Arts Ballroom. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji High School student Brandon Puschinsky watches an incoming stone on March 15, 2023, at the Bemidji Curling Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

An Irish Setter lines up to participate in the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17, 2023, in downtown Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer