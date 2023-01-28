PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Jam-packed January

BEMIDJI — The new year launched Bemidji into a busy month of winter sports, vocal competitions and outdoor recreational activities. Bemidjians spent more time outside in January than usual thanks to the mild temperatures leading to lots of frosty mornings and beautiful days. Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these moments along the way.

Foliage is covered in hoar frost on Jan. 3, 2023, along the Mississippi River near Lake Irving. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Vocalmotive members perform a routine during a rehearsal on Jan. 11, 2023, ahead of their annual dinner shows, which opened on Jan. 20 in the Bemidji High School auditorium. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Skiers take off near the starting line of the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks watch Bemidji eighth-grader Makaya Gotchie wrestle her opponent during the Rick Lee Invitational on Jan. 13, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison poses for a photo with an attendee during a public meeting held on Jan. 17, 2023, by the Attorney General’s Office on the proposed merger between Sanford and Fairview Health systems in Bemidji State’s Beaux Arts Ballroom. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Buddy the golden doodle stops for a photoshoot during the 44th annual Winter Rendezvous on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State junior Eric Martin (11) leaps to avoid Northern Michigan goaltender Beni Halasz (30) during the first period on Jan. 20, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer