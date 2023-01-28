STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: Jam-packed January

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from January.

012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF 2.jpg
Future Bemidji basketball stars take the court for the halftime show during a girls basketball game against Brainerd on Jan. 20, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Annalise Braught
Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken, Maggi Fellerman
January 28, 2023
BEMIDJI — The new year launched Bemidji into a busy month of winter sports, vocal competitions and outdoor recreational activities. Bemidjians spent more time outside in January than usual thanks to the mild temperatures leading to lots of frosty mornings and beautiful days. Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these moments along the way.

010723.N.BP.FROST - 12.jpg
Foliage is covered in hoar frost on Jan. 3, 2023, along the Mississippi River near Lake Irving.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
011423.N.BP.VOCALMOTIVE - 4.jpg
Vocalmotive members perform a routine during a rehearsal on Jan. 11, 2023, ahead of their annual dinner shows, which opened on Jan. 20 in the Bemidji High School auditorium.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 2.jpg
Skiers take off near the starting line of the 42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn on Jan. 14, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 3.jpg
The Lumberjacks watch Bemidji eighth-grader Makaya Gotchie wrestle her opponent during the Rick Lee Invitational on Jan. 13, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
012123.N.BP.MERGER - 12.jpg
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison poses for a photo with an attendee during a public meeting held on Jan. 17, 2023, by the Attorney General’s Office on the proposed merger between Sanford and Fairview Health systems in Bemidji State’s Beaux Arts Ballroom.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF 3.jpg
Buddy the golden doodle stops for a photoshoot during the 44th annual Winter Rendezvous on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 1 - 012823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Eric Martin.jpg
Bemidji State junior Eric Martin (11) leaps to avoid Northern Michigan goaltender Beni Halasz (30) during the first period on Jan. 20, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MF 4.jpg
A young attendee challenges his brother to a game of cat and mouse during the 44th annual Winter Rendezvous on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
