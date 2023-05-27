Photos of the month: Bemidji springs to life

Spring seems to have sneaked up on Bemidji all at once, with vibrant blossoms and leaves blooming on the trees, the northern lights shining down on open water, and of course the return of T-shirt and Crocs weather.
Bemidjians celebrated the spring season with traditions like fishing opener, ECFE's Wheels event, spring sports and Bemidji State's commencement ceremony.
Through the changing of the season, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.