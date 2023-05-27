Photos of the month: Bemidji springs to life

BEMIDJI — Well, it finally happened.

Spring seems to have sneaked up on Bemidji all at once, with vibrant blossoms and leaves blooming on the trees, the northern lights shining down on open water, and of course the return of T-shirt and Crocs weather.

Bemidjians celebrated the spring season with traditions like fishing opener, ECFE's Wheels event, spring sports and Bemidji State's commencement ceremony.

Through the changing of the season, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.

Dancers make their way around the circle during a grand entry ceremony on April 29, 2023, as part of the Council of Indian Students' 50th powwow event at the BSU Gymnasium. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

An angler paddles his way out on Lake Bemidji during sunrise on May 13, 2023, for Minnesota's Fishing Opener. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A graduate moves his tassel to the left side after receiving his diploma during Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji seniors Will Zellmann, left, and Cam Justice high-five during a game against Pequot Lakes on May 10, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The northern lights glow over Lake Bemidji on May 19, 2023, along the shoreline of Diamond Point Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Lumberjack athletes compete in the 100-meter dash during the Bemidji Invite on May 22, 2023, at BHS. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A child stops to see what the camera lady is up to during an ECFE Wheels event on May 16, 2023, at J.W. Smith Elementary. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Students dance during the “Do the Big K” song as part of a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of Horace May Elementary on May 19, 2023, at the school. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer