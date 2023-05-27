99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos of the month: Bemidji springs to life

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from May.

052723.N.BP.POMMAY MF 1.jpg
A bee finds a chokecherry tree to pollinate on Saturday, May 20, 2023, on Minnesota Avenue in Bemidji.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — Well, it finally happened.

Spring seems to have sneaked up on Bemidji all at once, with vibrant blossoms and leaves blooming on the trees, the northern lights shining down on open water, and of course the return of T-shirt and Crocs weather.

Bemidjians celebrated the spring season with traditions like fishing opener, ECFE's Wheels event, spring sports and Bemidji State's commencement ceremony.

Through the changing of the season, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman were there to capture these fun moments.

050323.N.BP.CISPOWWOW - 15.jpg
Dancers make their way around the circle during a grand entry ceremony on April 29, 2023, as part of the Council of Indian Students' 50th powwow event at the BSU Gymnasium.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.POMMAY MF 2.jpg
An angler paddles his way out on Lake Bemidji during sunrise on May 13, 2023, for Minnesota's Fishing Opener.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.POMMAY MH 1.jpg
A graduate moves his tassel to the left side after receiving his diploma during Bemidji State’s 2023 College of Arts, Education and Humanities commencement ceremony on May 5, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.POMMAY MH 2.jpg
Bemidji seniors Will Zellmann, left, and Cam Justice high-five during a game against Pequot Lakes on May 10, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.POMMAY - B1.jpg
The northern lights glow over Lake Bemidji on May 19, 2023, along the shoreline of Diamond Point Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.POMMAY MH 3.jpg
Lumberjack athletes compete in the 100-meter dash during the Bemidji Invite on May 22, 2023, at BHS.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.POMMAY MF 3.jpg
A child stops to see what the camera lady is up to during an ECFE Wheels event on May 16, 2023, at J.W. Smith Elementary.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
052423.N.BP.HORACEMAY - 12.jpg
Students dance during the “Do the Big K” song as part of a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of Horace May Elementary on May 19, 2023, at the school.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.POMMAY MF 7.jpg
Bemidji senior Adie Potraz throws the ball to home base during a game against Buffalo on May 22, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
