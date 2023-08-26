6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos of the month: August anticipation

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from August.

082623.N.BP.POMAUGUST MH 2.jpg
A team celebrates after racing in a morning heat on Aug. 5, 2023, during the 17th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — August is one of the busiest and most-anticipated months of the year for Bemidjians.

From the fun festivities of the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, Beltrami County Fair and Sanford Healing Powwow, to the exciting return of students to college campuses and fall sports resuming, the constant activity keeps everyone on their toes.

In the midst of all the action, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these fun moments along the way.

081223.N.BP.COUNTYFAIR - 2.jpg
Camelle, 3, pets a baby goat in the Kiddie Barn on Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
082623.N.BP.POMAUGUST MF1.jpg
A child skates by during the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Award of Excellence Celebration and open-skate event on Aug. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
082623.N.BP.POMAUGUST MH 1.jpg
A rodeo participant flies off their horse during a saddle bronc event at Wojo's Rodeo on Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Black-capped chickadee 1
A black-capped chickadee perches in an oak tree on Aug. 23, 2023, in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
082623.N.BP.POMAUGUST MH 3.jpg
The Beavers work on a drill during the first day of fall practice on Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
081923.N.BP.POWWOW - 8.jpg
Children of all ages join in an intertribal dance as part of the 18th Annual Niimi’idiwin on Aug. 18, 2023, on the Sanford Bemidji campus.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 8.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Bumblebee on hollyhock 2.jpg
A bumblebee enjoys a snack on some hollyhocks blooming along the A.C. Clark Library in early August on the Bemidji State campus.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
