Photos of the month: August anticipation

BEMIDJI — August is one of the busiest and most-anticipated months of the year for Bemidjians.

From the fun festivities of the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, Beltrami County Fair and Sanford Healing Powwow, to the exciting return of students to college campuses and fall sports resuming, the constant activity keeps everyone on their toes.

In the midst of all the action, Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these fun moments along the way.

Camelle, 3, pets a baby goat in the Kiddie Barn on Aug. 9, 2023, during the first night of the Beltrami County Fair. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

A child skates by during the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Award of Excellence Celebration and open-skate event on Aug. 11, 2023, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A rodeo participant flies off their horse during a saddle bronc event at Wojo's Rodeo on Aug. 11, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fair. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A black-capped chickadee perches in an oak tree on Aug. 23, 2023, in Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers work on a drill during the first day of fall practice on Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Children of all ages join in an intertribal dance as part of the 18th Annual Niimi’idiwin on Aug. 18, 2023, on the Sanford Bemidji campus. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer