99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A fan-filled February

Pioneer photographers share some of their favorite photos from February.

021123.N.BP.UNIFIEDBASKETBALL 8.jpg
The Lumberjack bench cheers for their teammates during a unified basketball game on Feb. 8, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Annalise BraughtMadelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman
February 25, 2023 07:30 AM

BEMIDJI — Even though the temperatures were quite unpredictable during February, one thing remains constant — Bemidjians always show up in support of the things that matter.

Fans came out strong for winter sports and activities of all kinds, from Bemidji High School's first-ever Unified Basketball game to seniors dancing away in honor of Valentine's Day, it was a month of showing love and support.

Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these special moments along the way.

022523.N.BP.POMFEBRUARY - Braught1.jpg
Bob Wilson gives his dance partner, Suzy Langhout, a spin as the Dennis Doeden and Friends band plays for a Valentine’s dance on Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
022523.N.BP.POMFEBRUARY MF 1.jpg
Brodie Djonne, 2, makes sure the zamboni drivers do their job right during a BSU Men's Hockey game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

ADVERTISEMENT

022523.N.BP.POMFEBRUARY MH 3.jpg
The Bemidji State student section erupts after fifth-year RJ Smith scored a 3-pointer during the first half of the first round of the NSIC Tournament against Augustana on Feb. 22, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
021823.N.BP.BSUOPERA - 6.jpg
BSU opera cast members Emily Hixon as “Lucy” and Blake Staines as “Ben” rehearse a scene from the short opera, "The Telephone," on Feb. 15, 2023, ahead of their production of “The 1950s In Three Short Operas.”
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
022523.N.BP.POMFEBRUARY MH 1.jpg
Cooper Kuzel (374) and Louis Morrissey (355) make their way up a hill during the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Feb. 18, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
022523.N.BP.POMFEBRUARY MF 2.jpg
Bemidji State junior Taylor Nelson celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against St. Thomas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
021523.N.BP.POLARPLUNGE 7.jpg
Participants prepare to leap into Lake Bemidji for Bemidji Jaycees' BRRRmidji Plunge on Feb. 11, 2023.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
022523.N.BP.POMFEBRUARY - Braught2.jpg
The sun is seen setting over a frozen Lake Bemidji on Feb. 11, 2023, from the marina in Lake Bemidji State Park.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
022523.N.BP.POMFEBRUARY MH 2.jpg
Attendees walk along Paul Bunyan Drive holding signs during the 7th Annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s walk on Feb. 14, 2023, in Bemidji.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
bagley 1900.jpeg
Local
Bagley celebrates 125 since first mentions of its establishment in February 1898
February 25, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Tamara Edevold, Clearwater County Historical Society
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: February 25 in the Pioneer
February 25, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Public comment, class sizes on deck for Feb. 27 Bemidji school board meeting
February 24, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report