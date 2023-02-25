PHOTOS OF THE MONTH: A fan-filled February

BEMIDJI — Even though the temperatures were quite unpredictable during February, one thing remains constant — Bemidjians always show up in support of the things that matter.

Fans came out strong for winter sports and activities of all kinds, from Bemidji High School's first-ever Unified Basketball game to seniors dancing away in honor of Valentine's Day, it was a month of showing love and support.

Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught, Madelyn Haasken and Maggi Fellerman captured these special moments along the way.

Bob Wilson gives his dance partner, Suzy Langhout, a spin as the Dennis Doeden and Friends band plays for a Valentine’s dance on Feb. 13, 2023, at the Bemidji Senior Center. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Brodie Djonne, 2, makes sure the zamboni drivers do their job right during a BSU Men's Hockey game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Bemidji State student section erupts after fifth-year RJ Smith scored a 3-pointer during the first half of the first round of the NSIC Tournament against Augustana on Feb. 22, 2023, at the BSU Gymnasium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

BSU opera cast members Emily Hixon as “Lucy” and Blake Staines as “Ben” rehearse a scene from the short opera, "The Telephone," on Feb. 15, 2023, ahead of their production of “The 1950s In Three Short Operas.” Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Cooper Kuzel (374) and Louis Morrissey (355) make their way up a hill during the 40th Annual Finlandia Ski Marathon on Feb. 18, 2023, at Buena Vista Ski Area. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State junior Taylor Nelson celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against St. Thomas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Participants prepare to leap into Lake Bemidji for Bemidji Jaycees' BRRRmidji Plunge on Feb. 11, 2023. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The sun is seen setting over a frozen Lake Bemidji on Feb. 11, 2023, from the marina in Lake Bemidji State Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer