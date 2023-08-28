Photos: Hundreds participate in annual Bemidji Pride event

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of people from near and far gathered at the Rail River Folk School on Saturday for the third annual Bemidji Pride event for a community celebration of LGBTQ+2 identities.

Filtering through a sea of rainbows, activities and crafts for all ages, delicious food from a variety of vendors and outreach programs placed to bring people together, Bemidji Pride strives to create a sense of community around LGBTQ identities and pride.

Leah Carpenter, left, and Grayson Cloud check out pride merchandise during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

This year's Bemidji Pride events started Friday evening with American Idol and Queen of the Universe singer Ada Vox taking the stage at the Sanford Center.

Events continued on Saturday with a variety of family fun and children's activities from food trucks to prize drawings before moving into a concert and a couple of drag shows, one for all ages and the other for those 18 and older.

The third annual Bemidji Pride event, for a community celebration of LGBTQ+2 identities, was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A young attendee makes a bracelet during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees visit during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees make their way through the Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Cassidy Brink visits with attendees at the Support Within Reach booth during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Participants celebrate at a booth during the third annual Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A young attendee plays with playdough during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees make their way through the Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees make crafts during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A young attendee gets their face painted during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer