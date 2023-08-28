6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Hundreds participate in annual Bemidji Pride event

Hundreds of people from near and far gathered at the Rail River Folk School on Saturday for the third annual Bemidji Pride event for a community celebration of LGBTQ+2 identities.

083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 9.jpg
Attendees make friendship bracelets during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 4:21 PM

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of people from near and far gathered at the Rail River Folk School on Saturday for the third annual Bemidji Pride event for a community celebration of LGBTQ+2 identities.

Filtering through a sea of rainbows, activities and crafts for all ages, delicious food from a variety of vendors and outreach programs placed to bring people together, Bemidji Pride strives to create a sense of community around LGBTQ identities and pride.

083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 12.jpg
Leah Carpenter, left, and Grayson Cloud check out pride merchandise during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

This year's Bemidji Pride events started Friday evening with American Idol and Queen of the Universe singer Ada Vox taking the stage at the Sanford Center.

Events continued on Saturday with a variety of family fun and children's activities from food trucks to prize drawings before moving into a concert and a couple of drag shows, one for all ages and the other for those 18 and older.

083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 8.jpg
The third annual Bemidji Pride event, for a community celebration of LGBTQ+2 identities, was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 3.jpg
A young attendee makes a bracelet during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 4.jpg
Attendees visit during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 7.jpg
Attendees make their way through the Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 13.jpg
Cassidy Brink visits with attendees at the Support Within Reach booth during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 10.jpg
Participants celebrate at a booth during the third annual Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 5.jpg
A young attendee plays with playdough during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 11.jpg
Attendees make their way through the Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 2.jpg
Attendees make crafts during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 1.jpg
A young attendee gets their face painted during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
083023.N.BP.BEMIDJIPRIDE 6.jpg
Erin Murray, left, and Casey Fisher visit with attendees during a Bemidji Pride event on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, outside the Rail River Folk School.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
