Photos: Hundreds participate in annual Bemidji Pride event

BEMIDJI — Hundreds of people from near and far gathered at the Rail River Folk School on Saturday for the third annual Bemidji Pride event for a community celebration of LGBTQ+2 identities.
Filtering through a sea of rainbows, activities and crafts for all ages, delicious food from a variety of vendors and outreach programs placed to bring people together, Bemidji Pride strives to create a sense of community around LGBTQ identities and pride.
This year's Bemidji Pride events started Friday evening with American Idol and Queen of the Universe singer Ada Vox taking the stage at the Sanford Center.
Events continued on Saturday with a variety of family fun and children's activities from food trucks to prize drawings before moving into a concert and a couple of drag shows, one for all ages and the other for those 18 and older.
