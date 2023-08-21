Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Beavers are back in full force for fall semester

Bemidji State students were back in full force on Monday, Aug. 21, to kick off the first day of the fall semester.

081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 6.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
August 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State students were back in full force on Monday, Aug. 21, to kick off the first day of the fall semester.

Move-in day for BSU students was on Thursday, Aug. 17, followed by a welcome weekend and orientation.

Northwest Technical College and Oak Hills Christian College also kicked off their school years on Monday.

Red Lake Nation College and Leech Lake Tribal College begin their fall semesters on Monday, Aug. 28.

081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 10.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 4.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 9.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 11.jpg
Students stroll through BSU's Lakeside Food Court during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 12.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 1.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 7.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 13.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 8.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 5.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 3.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 14.jpg
Students visit on campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
081623.N.BP.BSUFIRSTDAY 2.jpg
Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Maggi is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer focusing on outdoor and human interest stories. Raised in Aitkin, Minnesota, Maggi is a graduate of Bemidji State University's class of 2022 with a degree in Mass Communication.
