Photos: Beavers are back in full force for fall semester

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State students were back in full force on Monday, Aug. 21, to kick off the first day of the fall semester.

Move-in day for BSU students was on Thursday, Aug. 17, followed by a welcome weekend and orientation.

Northwest Technical College and Oak Hills Christian College also kicked off their school years on Monday.

Red Lake Nation College and Leech Lake Tribal College begin their fall semesters on Monday, Aug. 28.

Students stroll through campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Students stroll through BSU's Lakeside Food Court during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Students visit on campus during the first day of fall semester classes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bemidji State. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer