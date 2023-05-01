Peter Aube, Kathleen Preece and Michael Stansberry appointed to Minnesota Forest Resources Council

BEMIDJI — Two individuals from Bemidji and one from Cass Lake have been appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.

Peter Aube and Kathleen Preece, both of Bemidji, have been reappointed to the council. Aube will return as the council’s chair, and Preece as a representative of private forest land owners.

Aube, who has spent decades in forestry, was first appointed to the council as chair in 2019. Preece has been on the council since 2010 and has worked in forestry and communications. Both appointments are effective through Jan. 4, 2027.

Michael Stansberry, of Cass Lake, has been appointed to the council for his first term. Stansberry is the forest supervisor of the Chippewa National Forest, a position he took in 2021 after working with the forestry service in Montana. His appointment will run through Jan. 1, 2024.

The Minnesota Forest Resources Council develops and recommends sustainable forest policies, practices, and plans that balance the economic, environmental and social values of the state’s forest resources.