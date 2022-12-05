Peacemaker Resources to welcome Linsey McMurrin, honor Barb Houg at Dec. 9 open house

BEMIDJI — Peacemaker Resources will welcome its new executive director Linsey McMurrin and honor its retiring director Barb Houg at an open house event from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Headwaters Peace Center, 1826 Mikrantip Rd. SW.

According to a release, Houg has served Peacemaker Resources since 2007 and will be celebrating her final day on Friday.

“Barb has been instrumental in driving the continual growth of the organization through building relationships with community partners, leveraging funding for our programming and providing direction and leadership in a way that aligns so well with the organization's mission and values,” the release said.

McMurrin, who is a member of the Leech Lake Nation, has worked part-time for Peacemaker Resources for around 10 years. She has also served as the Director of Prevention Initiatives and Tribal Projects for FamilyWise Services, a social services organization.

“Peacemaker board and staff members are thrilled to welcome McMurrin in this position and look forward to continuing and growing the connections with the community and region that she and Peacemaker Resources have formed throughout the years,” the release added.

Attendees will also have a chance to learn about the services that Peacemaker Resources provides, which include social-emotional learning training for children, school staff, caregivers and other stakeholders throughout the community.

More information can be found at www.peacemakerresources.org.