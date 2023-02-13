99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Peacemaker Resources to hold event celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month web.jpg
Peacemaker Resources and Project for Change will host an event celebrating Black History Month from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Headwaters Peace Center in Bemidji.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 13, 2023 05:11 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Peacemaker Resources and Project for Change invite community members to join them for an event celebrating Black History Month at the Headwaters Peace Center in Bemidji.

The event, which is free to attend, will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and will feature soul food, music, prizes, an open mic and more.

As an opportunity to celebrate and learn about African American history, heritage and culture, the event is open to anyone who would like to attend.

“(An event like this) is especially important in Bemidji, because there are very few Black and African American people here,” said Ben Cahill, the lead organizer. “Any opportunity we get to share space with each other and build community, and also pay tribute to the contributions African Americans have made to society is great.”

By Pioneer Staff Report
