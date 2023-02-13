Peacemaker Resources to hold event celebrating Black History Month

BEMIDJI — Peacemaker Resources and Project for Change invite community members to join them for an event celebrating Black History Month at the Headwaters Peace Center in Bemidji.

The event, which is free to attend, will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, and will feature soul food, music, prizes, an open mic and more.

As an opportunity to celebrate and learn about African American history, heritage and culture, the event is open to anyone who would like to attend.

“(An event like this) is especially important in Bemidji, because there are very few Black and African American people here,” said Ben Cahill, the lead organizer. “Any opportunity we get to share space with each other and build community, and also pay tribute to the contributions African Americans have made to society is great.”