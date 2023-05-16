Peace officers' memorial service set for May 18 in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — As part of National Police Week, a peace officers' memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, in downtown Bemidji.

National Police Week was first established in 1962, after U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which May 15 falls as Police Week.

The memorial service will take place at the Beltrami County Courtyard Pavilion located at Sixth Street and Beltrami Avenue NW in downtown Bemidji. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be relocated to Bemidji Fire Station 1 at 318 Fifth St. NW.

The event is open to the public.