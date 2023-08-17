Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force announces partnership with WeTip 2.0

BEMIDJI — The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force recently announced a new partnership with WeTip 2.0, a service for community members to anonymously report crimes.

WeTip was founded in 1972 as a way to aid law enforcement and provide anonymous reporting resources and empowerment to citizens, a release said.

"WeTip will be an effective tool in aiding the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, acting as a tip liaison and assist in providing information for investigations," the release said. "WeTip will also be used by the task force as a way to gather information to assist its member agencies in their open investigations as well as assist in crime mitigation and deterrence."

The cooperative effort includes the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Police Department, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and White Earth Tribal Police Department.

Citizens can make an anonymous report using WeTip 2.0 by visiting mobile.catapultems.com/drug-taskforce/sites.