Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force announces partnership with WeTip 2.0

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force recently announced a new partnership with WeTip 2.0, a service for community members to anonymously report crimes.

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force web art 2021.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:10 PM

BEMIDJI — The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force recently announced a new partnership with WeTip 2.0, a service for community members to anonymously report crimes.

WeTip was founded in 1972 as a way to aid law enforcement and provide anonymous reporting resources and empowerment to citizens, a release said.

"WeTip will be an effective tool in aiding the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, acting as a tip liaison and assist in providing information for investigations," the release said. "WeTip will also be used by the task force as a way to gather information to assist its member agencies in their open investigations as well as assist in crime mitigation and deterrence."

The cooperative effort includes the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, Park Rapids Police Department, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and White Earth Tribal Police Department.

Citizens can make an anonymous report using WeTip 2.0 by visiting mobile.catapultems.com/drug-taskforce/sites.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
081923.N.BP.BSUMOVEIN 4.jpg
Local
Bemidji State residential life staff provide needed support during move-in day
13m ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
leech-lake-band.jpg
Local
Leech Lake Restoration Act parcel map available for viewing
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Hall
Local
Potential changes to Bemidji city charter could allow interim city manager appointments
7h ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062522.N.BP.POWWOW - 2.jpg
Community
Sanford Health to host 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) Aug. 17
Aug 7
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.CURESMA 1.jpg
Community
Little Miss Global United Princess holds candle-lighting event for Cure SMA
3h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: How to solve common lilac issues
1d ago
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener
Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Local
Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report