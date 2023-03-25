Parks and Rec to hold recruitment open houses

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for seasonal positions. The public is invited to stop in at one of two upcoming recruitment open houses to apply and interview for a variety of seasonal positions.

Open houses are set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

To see the current job openings and to apply, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For questions, call (218) 759-3562.