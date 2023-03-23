Parks and Rec to hold Chat from the Mat yoga class series

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Chat from the Mat and yoga class series from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays starting March 29, at the Historic Carnegie Library.

The theme of the sessions is "Keeping it Classy with Kama."

Each week during the series, attendees will partake in a 30-minute chat on each of the topics inspired by Jay Shetty’s newest book, "8 Rules of Love: How to Find it, Keep it, and Let it go."

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays from March 29 through May 17.

After the talk, attendees will participate in a 60-minute yoga flow class. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost to participate is $147 for the eight-week session, $75 for a four-class pack, or $20 per drop-in class.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.