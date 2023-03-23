99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Parks and Rec to hold Chat from the Mat yoga class series

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:27 AM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a Chat from the Mat and yoga class series from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays starting March 29, at the Historic Carnegie Library.

The theme of the sessions is "Keeping it Classy with Kama."

Each week during the series, attendees will partake in a 30-minute chat on each of the topics inspired by Jay Shetty’s newest book, "8 Rules of Love: How to Find it, Keep it, and Let it go."

Sessions will be held on Wednesdays from March 29 through May 17.

After the talk, attendees will participate in a 60-minute yoga flow class. Participants should bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

The cost to participate is $147 for the eight-week session, $75 for a four-class pack, or $20 per drop-in class.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
