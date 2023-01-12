Parks and Rec to hold Basic Life Support course Jan. 23

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Basic Life Support course from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

The course is geared toward pre-hospital providers such as Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics, firefighters and in-facility hospital providers. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card which is valid for two years, a release said.

The course will train attendees on:



High-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants.

The American Heart Association's Chain of Survival, specifically Basic Life Support components.

Important early use of an AED.

Effective ventilation using a barrier device.

Importance of teams in multi-rescuer resuscitation and performance as an effective team member during multi-rescuer CPR.

Relief of foreign-body airway obstruction for adults and infants.

Cost is $125 per person and pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact (218) 333-1857.