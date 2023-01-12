99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Parks and Rec to hold Basic Life Support course Jan. 23

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 12, 2023 11:00 AM
BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Basic Life Support course from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Gillett Wellness Center, 1801 Birch Lane NE.

The course is geared toward pre-hospital providers such as Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics, firefighters and in-facility hospital providers. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a course completion card which is valid for two years, a release said.

The course will train attendees on:

  • High-quality CPR for adults, children, and infants.
  • The American Heart Association's Chain of Survival, specifically Basic Life Support components.
  • Important early use of an AED.
  • Effective ventilation using a barrier device.
  • Importance of teams in multi-rescuer resuscitation and performance as an effective team member during multi-rescuer CPR.
  • Relief of foreign-body airway obstruction for adults and infants.

Cost is $125 per person and pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, contact (218) 333-1857.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
