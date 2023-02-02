Park Rapids Friendly Squares to host dance Feb. 10
PARK RAPIDS — The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will hold a square dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Century School, 501 Helton Ave.
The caller will be Larry Johansen, all dancers and spectators are welcome. A potluck will take place after the dance.
For more information, call Karen at
(218) 252-3853.
