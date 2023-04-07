Over 35 exhibitors confirmed for first-ever TechXpo event, 6th GigaZone Gaming Championship

BEMIDJI — Over 35 exhibitors will be attending Paul Bunyan Communications' sixth GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo set for Saturday, April 22, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

The event will feature Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak, along with free gaming on various console and arcade games, numerous tournaments with over $5,000 in cash and prizes, door prizes and more.

The GigaZone TechXpo is a new part of the event with the mission to spark excitement and create opportunities with technology by connecting students, job seekers, employers, educators and technology enthusiasts from northern Minnesota, a release said.

Exhibitors will showcase various innovations including virtual reality, drones and simulators. Confirmed exhibitors include Sanford Health, Beltrami Electric, DigiKey Electronics, Bemidji State University, Bemidji Steel, NLFX Professional and Plum Catalyst among several others.

“We are excited to have so many different exhibitors at our first ever TechXpo which will expose a growing regional audience to technology and help them realize their potential to leverage their technical skills and enthusiasm into successful careers right here in northern Minnesota,” said Gary Johnson, general manager and CEO of Paul Bunyan Communications.

This year’s main stage tournament will feature Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate on the esports stadium-style stage in the GigaZone Championship Arena, Paul Bunyan Communications announced in a release.

In addition to the main stage, there will be tournaments for Overwatch 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Madden NFL 23, Rocket League, Magic the Gathering Booster Drafts, and junior tournaments for those 13 and younger of Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Registration for all tournaments will start at 10 a.m. on April 22 at the Sanford Center and go until full. More tournaments may be added. For updated information visit gigazonegaming.com.