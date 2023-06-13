99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Norton Avenue Reconstruction Project underway in Bemidji

The city of Bemidji and Northern Paving, Inc. have begun the Norton Avenue Reconstruction Project, which is set to be completed in October.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:33 PM

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji and Northern Paving, Inc. have begun the Norton Avenue Reconstruction Project, which is set to be completed in October.

The streets included in this year’s project are:

  • Norton Avenue Northwest (15th Street to 23rd Street).
  • 23rd Street Northwest (Norton Avenue Northwest to Ridgeway Avenue Northwest ).
  • Ridgeway Avenue Northwest (23rd Street Northwest to Paul Bunyan Drive).
061423.N.BP.NORTONAVE.jpg
Sections of Norton Avenue NW, 23rd Street NW and Ridgeway Avenue NW will be closed to through traffic for the Norton Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Contributed

Normal working hours for the project will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and some Saturdays, a release said.

The majority of the project area will remain passable to residents living inside the construction area, but the roads will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic will be detoured on adjacent streets.

The project is scheduled to be completed by October, weather permitting.

Those with questions about the project can contact the Bemidji Engineering Department at (218) 333-1850.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
