Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund seeks funding proposals

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund is seeking funding proposals for programs and services that benefit women and girls in northwest Minnesota. Applications are due Sept. 1.

The Women’s Fund will consider grant applications for up to $5,000. Grant funds can be, for example, for speakers, educational materials, program delivery expenses, research projects and for professional development. Grant funds are not available for higher education scholarships, a release said.

Applicants must be 501c3 nonprofits, public agencies and tribal organizations located within the

Northwest Minnesota Foundation service area that includes Red Lake and White Earth Nations, along with Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls and Roseau Counties.

The Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund is a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation and develops resources and serves as a catalyst for improving the quality of life for women and girls. The fund envisions a region where women and girls reach their full potential, and they work toward that end through grants, scholarships, education and recognition programs.

To apply, visit form.jotform.com/232057014106139.