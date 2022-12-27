Northwest Minnesota Foundation welcomes new staff, board member

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently welcomed Shannon Jesme as a new staff member and Antonio Franklin to its board of directors.

Jesme has been named the senior vice president for finance and administration, a new position at NMF.

In this role, she will oversee NMF’s financial activities, human resources, information technology, contract management and investment funds, a release said.

Shannon Jesme

“I have a strong sense of responsibility and also of community. I am excited to contribute my skills to the work of NMF, serving and strengthening our communities,” Jesme said. “I am truly blessed and honored to be part of the work of this organization.”

Jesme has a Ph.D. in higher education administration, a master's in business administration and a bachelor's in accounting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most recently, since 2010, Jesme had served as the CFO and vice president of administration of Northland Community and Technical College and served as interim president for six months.

“We are very excited to welcome Shannon into our leadership team here at the foundation,”

said Karen White, NMF President/CEO. “Her expertise in financial management and administration will support a culture of high operational excellence and strengthen our efforts in building better lives for all who live and work throughout northwest Minnesota.”

Jesme and her husband James are long-time residents of Thief River Falls. They have three adult children: Kayleigh, Evelyn and Gunnar.

Franklin, who currently works as an economic development planner for the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, was recently welcomed to the NMF board of directors.

In his role at the HRDC, he develops economic development initiatives in the region and supports community economic development projects and initiatives, the release said.

Antonio Franklin

He is also very active in the community serving on the marketing committee for the Anishinaabe Art Festival, advisory committee for the Mahnomen Art Initiative, board of directors for Peoples Church, board of directors for BI-CAP Bemidji-Cass Lake, and as a director for the Mahnomen County EDA and more, the release said.

“The Northwest Minnesota Foundation’s work excites me as it aligns with both my personal and professional mission to support regional equity, build community leaders, strengthen partnerships, and improve quality of life in the region,” Franklin said.

Franklin lives in Bemidji but through his HRDC work spends considerable time in other parts of the region, particularly Mahnomen County and White Earth Nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re thrilled to welcome Antonio to our board of directors,” said White. “He has broad and diverse experiences and a passion for working in the community.”

The NMF board is comprised of 12 individuals who live and work throughout the northwest Minnesota region, which includes Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau Counties along with Red Lake and White Earth Nations.

Members are elected to four-year terms and can serve a maximum of two terms. To learn more about NMF and its work, visit the organization’s website at www.nwmf.org.