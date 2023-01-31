6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation opens scholarship applications Feb. 1

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation will begin accepting applications to its scholarship funds starting Feb. 1. Scholarships housed at NMF in 2022 issued 240 awards, totaling $288,000.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 31, 2023 12:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Foundation will begin accepting applications to its scholarship funds starting Feb. 1. Scholarships housed at NMF in 2022 issued 240 awards, totaling $288,000.

Scholarship awards can range from $500 to $4,000. Scholarship funds have a variety of focuses, such as support for students from specific school districts, those involved in certain extracurriculars or those intending to pursue specific majors, a release said.

NMF encourages all high school seniors considering post-secondary education to take the time to research scholarship opportunities using its scholarship portal, which makes it easy for students to identify the specific scholarships they are eligible for through an eligibility quiz.

Students input their information (high school district, high school extracurriculars, intended field of study, etc.) and then see a filtered result list.

Applications are completed through the NMF website at www.nwmf.org by clicking on “scholarships” at the top of the homepage. Students will be required to create an online account and take the eligibility quiz to begin the application process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deadline to apply for most of the scholarships is April 15.

“NMF believes that the community members who will have the most impact in our communities are young learners who are prepared for success,” said Kelly Martinka, who leads scholarship funds on the NMF philanthropy team. “We believe that students must take advantage of all educational opportunities presented to them.”

NMF hosts more than 114 scholarship opportunities for students throughout northwest Minnesota. Most of the scholarships are for high school seniors living within the NMF's 12-county region, however, there also are opportunities for nontraditional students or college-enrolled students.

“Every year, we hear from numerous students who nearly didn’t apply because they didn’t think they’d be awarded,” Martinka said. “We encourage all students to take the time to apply.”

To learn about how to establish a scholarship fund at Northwest Minnesota Foundation or to support one of the scholarship funds at NMF, visit www.nwmf.org.

Related Topics: NORTHWEST MINNESOTA FOUNDATIONEDUCATIONSCHOLARSHIPS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji City Hall
Local
6 fire station, city hall reconstruction options presented to Bemidji City Council
The Bemidji City Council heard six options Monday evening for the future of the city hall and fire station, sparked by the deterioration of both buildings and flood damage last spring.
January 31, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Beltrami County Jail
Local
Beltrami County Jail ordered to reduce inmate capacity after DOC investigation
The Beltrami County Jail has been ordered to reduce inmate capacity after a Minnesota DOC investigation showed that the jail's minimum staffing requirements were not met on several occasions.
January 30, 2023 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Denae Alamano WEB.jpg
Local
Denae Alamano named board president of United Ways of Minnesota
Denae Alamano, executive director of United Way of Bemidji Area, has been named board president for the United Ways of Minnesota.
January 30, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Department of Justice web art .jpg
Local
5 indicted for multiple child abuse charges in Red Lake Nation
Five people have been indicted for child abuse charges including child torture and child neglect that occurred in the Red Lake Nation from January 2021 to April 2022.
January 30, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report