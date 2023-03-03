99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Northwest Minnesota Food Pack event set for May 16-17 in Bagley

The annual Northwest Minnesota Food Pack event is set for Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17, at the Bagley Hockey Arena.

021922.N.BP.PACKING.jpg
Volunteers load and seal packages of food at the 2019 food packing event at the Bagley Hockey Arena.
Pioneer file photo.
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 03, 2023 12:00 PM

The food pack event is all donation and volunteer-based. About 1,000 volunteers are needed for two-hour packing shifts, and volunteers can sign up for one or more packing shifts and/or cleanup shifts. About 125,000 meals are packed at the yearly events, which started in 2017, a release said.

Donations made will pay for the 25-cent meals, which volunteers will be packaging at the event. Donations will be accepted through April 15 and can be mailed to NW MN Food Pack, 14340 Glacier Rd. Clearbrook, MN 56634.

To donate or volunteer, call (218) 533-6029.

