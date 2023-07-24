Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care seeks project applicants

The notification of intent to apply is due Aug. 4 and full project applications are due by Aug. 18.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:15 PM

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care is now accepting applications for the 2023 annual Notice of Funding Opportunity for the CoC Program Competition.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, governmental entities and public housing agencies with projects aimed at addressing homelessness in the region.

The Northwest Continuum of Care is required to hold a local CoC Program Competition to evaluate, select and rank all projects that the NWCoC wants to include in the region’s national consolidated application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a release said.

The notification of intent to apply is due Aug. 4 and full project applications are due by Aug. 18.

Total funding available through HUD is expected to be around $1.5 million for the NWCoC’s region, which includes three tribal nations and 12 counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a notification of intent to apply for either NOFO, visit nwmf.org/resources/strategic-partnerships/nwcoc/coc-competition.

Anyone with questions should contact Barbara Johnson, NMF program officer, by email at barbaraj@nwmf.org.

The NWCoC is a planning body comprised of stakeholders throughout the northwest Minnesota region who have a shared commitment to ending homelessness. Their efforts are focused on quickly rehousing individuals and families experiencing homelessness while minimizing trauma and dislocation; promoting access to and utilization of resources and benefits; and optimizing stability and self-sufficiency for individuals and families while experiencing homelessness and once housed.

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation serves as the collaborative applicant for the NWCoC and administers the NWCoC through its larger Homelessness program.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
072223.N.BP.BISON - 4.jpg
Local
Red Lake Nation’s Food Initiative sees growth as buffalo herd increases to 33
2d ago
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: July 22 in the Pioneer
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.N.BP.SPIRITRUN.jpg
Local
25th Annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run set for Aug. 2-5
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
bluebird-3456115.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Eastern bluebirds are gathering as migration slowly commences
2d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
071923.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Cam Justice 3.jpg
Sports
Cam Justice navigating long road back to field alongside Bemidji teammates
3d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
072223.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN.png
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: We have a lot to be thankful for in Bemidji
2d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson
blueberries-g250fd7e8f_1920.jpg
Community
Lake George Blueberry Festival set for July 28-30
6d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report