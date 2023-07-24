Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care seeks project applicants

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care is now accepting applications for the 2023 annual Notice of Funding Opportunity for the CoC Program Competition.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, governmental entities and public housing agencies with projects aimed at addressing homelessness in the region.

The Northwest Continuum of Care is required to hold a local CoC Program Competition to evaluate, select and rank all projects that the NWCoC wants to include in the region’s national consolidated application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a release said.

The notification of intent to apply is due Aug. 4 and full project applications are due by Aug. 18.

Total funding available through HUD is expected to be around $1.5 million for the NWCoC’s region, which includes three tribal nations and 12 counties.

To submit a notification of intent to apply for either NOFO, visit nwmf.org/resources/strategic-partnerships/nwcoc/coc-competition.

Anyone with questions should contact Barbara Johnson, NMF program officer, by email at barbaraj@nwmf.org.

The NWCoC is a planning body comprised of stakeholders throughout the northwest Minnesota region who have a shared commitment to ending homelessness. Their efforts are focused on quickly rehousing individuals and families experiencing homelessness while minimizing trauma and dislocation; promoting access to and utilization of resources and benefits; and optimizing stability and self-sufficiency for individuals and families while experiencing homelessness and once housed.

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation serves as the collaborative applicant for the NWCoC and administers the NWCoC through its larger Homelessness program.