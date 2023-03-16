Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care awarded over $300,000

BEMIDJI — More than $300,000 was recently awarded to the Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care through the Department of Housing and Urban Development to support the NWCoC’s efforts in ending homelessness throughout northwest Minnesota.

Representatives from Housing and Urban Development of Minnesota announced the grant awards at an event Monday in Bemidji.

Funding includes $285,469 for a three-year program for Tri-Valley Opportunity Council’s Rapid Re-Housing, a project designed to serve households in Marshall and Norman counties that are experiencing homelessness and have severe service needs.

Another $15,460 was awarded to manage the Minnesota Northwest Homeless Management Information System. This one-year renewal funding allows the Institute for Community Alliances to assist community leaders in providing responsive, tailored enhancements to monitor and use HMIS data.

The Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care is a regional planning body of representative stakeholders designed to promote a shared commitment to the goal of ending homelessness in Northwest Minnesota. It serves three tribal nations and 12 counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation serves as the “collaborative applicant” for the NWCoC, administering the NWCoC and employing its coordinator. The NWCoC has its own board separate from that of the NMF.