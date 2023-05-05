Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance to host construction expo

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance will host a combination job fair, career fair and hiring fair on Tuesday, May 9, at the Bemidji Carpenters Hall, 904 Paul Bunyan Drive SE, next to Keenan’s Cabinets.

"The Construction EXPO is an opportunity for anyone interested in the construction and building trades industry to meet with representatives of area union apprenticeship programs, interact with contractors that are hiring, and try out some of the tools and skills that are part of the construction industry," a release said.

The event will be open to area schools from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and to the general public from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

During the first part of the day students, their instructors and career counselors will learn about post-secondary opportunities in the construction and building trades industries.

Apprenticeship coordinators from multiple trades will offer up experienced, practical advice and allow the students to test their skills with some hands-on activities such as welding or circuit wiring. They can trowel cement or learn about becoming a heavy equipment operator.

The afternoon session is open to anyone interested in working in construction.

“We are coming up on a busy time of year, and contractors are hiring,” Mike Ganz, chair of the Construction Alliance that is hosting the EXPO, said in the release. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about the different trades and work available in the region. Our goal in hosting this event is to expand our skilled and educated workforce in the area.”