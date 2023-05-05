Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance to host construction expo

The Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance will host a combination job fair, career fair and hiring fair on Tuesday, May 9, at the Bemidji Carpenters Hall, 904 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:11 AM

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Construction Alliance will host a combination job fair, career fair and hiring fair on Tuesday, May 9, at the Bemidji Carpenters Hall, 904 Paul Bunyan Drive SE, next to Keenan’s Cabinets.

"The Construction EXPO is an opportunity for anyone interested in the construction and building trades industry to meet with representatives of area union apprenticeship programs, interact with contractors that are hiring, and try out some of the tools and skills that are part of the construction industry," a release said.

The event will be open to area schools from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and to the general public from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

During the first part of the day students, their instructors and career counselors will learn about post-secondary opportunities in the construction and building trades industries.

Apprenticeship coordinators from multiple trades will offer up experienced, practical advice and allow the students to test their skills with some hands-on activities such as welding or circuit wiring. They can trowel cement or learn about becoming a heavy equipment operator.

ADVERTISEMENT

The afternoon session is open to anyone interested in working in construction.

“We are coming up on a busy time of year, and contractors are hiring,” Mike Ganz, chair of the Construction Alliance that is hosting the EXPO, said in the release. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about the different trades and work available in the region.  Our goal in hosting this event is to expand our skilled and educated workforce in the area.”

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
050623.N.BP.CINCODEMAYO - LEAD.jpg
Local
Bemidji Senior Center hosts Cinco De Mayo celebration
May 05, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
050623.N.BP.VILLAGEOFHOPE 2.jpg
Local
'The need is still there': Village of Hope reopens with a face-lift, in need of donations after flood
May 05, 2023 09:54 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school bus sustains minor damage in Thursday morning accident, no injuries reported
May 04, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072022.N.BP.BEMIDJISINGS 3.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Headwaters Music and Arts seeks Bemidji Sings! vocalists
May 05, 2023 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
coronavirus.jpg
National
WHO declares end to COVID global health emergency
May 05, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Rigby and Bhanvi Satija / Reuters
050323.N.BP.BOYSCOUTS 4.jpg
Local
Area boy scouts earn merit badges, explore career opportunities at Northwest Technical College
May 01, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Historic Chief Theater
Arts and Entertainment
Kitchi Boogie performance to raise funds for Historic Chief Theater
April 29, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report