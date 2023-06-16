Northwest Indian Community Development Center to host college and career fair June 23

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Indian Community Development Center will host a college and career fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 23, in the gathering room of the center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.

College and post-secondary resources will be available as well as representatives from employers in the Bemidji area.

Employers will include Sanford Health, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Leech Lake Early Childhood, Evergreen Youth and Family Services, and Concordia Language Villages among others.

Some attending colleges will include Bemidji State, Red Lake Nation College, Lake Superior College and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

The public can email samantha.hildebrandt@nwicdc.org or call (218) 759-2022 for more information.