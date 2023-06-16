Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Northwest Indian Community Development Center to host college and career fair June 23

College and post-secondary resources will be available as well as representatives from employers in the Bemidji area.

Northwest Indian Community Development Center of Bemidji.jpg
The Northwest Indian Community Development Center is located at 1819 Bemidji Avenue North.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:09 PM

BEMIDJI — The Northwest Indian Community Development Center will host a college and career fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 23, in the gathering room of the center, 1819 Bemidji Ave. N.

Employers will include Sanford Health, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Leech Lake Early Childhood, Evergreen Youth and Family Services, and Concordia Language Villages among others.

Some attending colleges will include Bemidji State, Red Lake Nation College, Lake Superior College and Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.

The public can email samantha.hildebrandt@nwicdc.org or call (218) 759-2022 for more information.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
