Northwest Continuum of Care awarded nearly $1.5 million to address housing, homelessness

The Northwest Continuum of Care was recently awarded nearly $1.5 million by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, for projects addressing homelessness and housing.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:38 AM

The Northwest Continuum of Care was recently awarded nearly $1.5 million by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through its FY2022 funding opportunity, for projects addressing homelessness and housing.

The NWCoC is a regional planning body comprised of stakeholders throughout northwest Minnesota who share a commitment to ending homelessness in the region, a release said.

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation serves as the “collaborative applicant” for the NWCoC, though its strategic thrusts and decisions are made by its own, separate NWCoC board.

The funding awarded by HUD to the NWCoC will support numerous projects throughout northwest Minnesota, including:

  • $240,810 to Bi-County Community Action Program to provide supportive housing to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, including a project dedicated to serving indigenous populations.
  • $107,034 to Evergreen Youth and Family Services to provide supportive housing for Youth (ages 16 to 24).
  • $24,287 to support the Minnesota Homeless Management Information System to collect information to evaluate key system performance measures and monitor overall homeless response system improvements.
  • $442,892 to Inter County Community Council to provide supportive housing; of this, $396,175 is dedicated to serving youth aged 16 to 24 across 11 of the 12 counties in northwest Minnesota.
  • $300,571 for the Northwest Indian Community Development Center to provide a culturally informed supportive housing program for youth aged 16 to 24.
  • $43,661 to Northwest Minnesota Foundation, for NWCoC planning
  • $216,143 to Tri-Valley Opportunity Council to provide supportive housing, including a project dedicated to serving people fleeing intimate partner violence
  • $123,625 to Violence Intervention Project to provide supportive housing to people feeling intimate partner violence.

The funds were awarded through HUD’s 2022 Notice of Funding Opportunity. The NWCoC received funding for all of its requested projects.
“This is excellent news for our region and for our NWCoC partners working to support those living through homelessness,” said Barbara Johnson, a program officer who serves as the coordinator for the NWCoC. "The NWCoC is committed to its ultimate goal of ending homelessness in our region by quickly rehousing homeless individuals and families, promoting access to resources and benefits and fostering stability and self-sufficiency for individuals and families. These funds will support us in carrying out this mission.”

To learn more about the NWCoC, visit nwmf.org/resources/strategic-partnerships/nwcoc.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
