Northern Township frustrated with city on proposed water, sewer project

BEMIDJI — After over a year of discussions and meetings, members of the Northern Township Board recently shared their frustration with the Pioneer about the Bemidji City Council, after it seemingly backed away from an offer to extend water and sewer services into the township and around Lake Bemidji.

The offer, which the city gave to the township in January 2022, involved Northern Township creating its own infrastructure and connecting it to Bemidji’s for an established fee, without a requirement of annexation. Since it was made, the township has worked toward the goal, even getting $5 million in federal funding for the project.

However, after city staff raised several concerns about this plan in March, the city council resolved to stay in line with current city policy and require annexation if any services are extended.

This decision has left members of the township board frustrated, as they see it as the city changing its mind after they’ve put in months of time, effort and money toward pursuing the project.

“We told (the city council) annexation couldn’t be on the table. The rest of it, whatever it might take, we were open to the details,” Northern Township Chair Jess Frenzel told the Pioneer. “This was a written offer that we acted on in good faith.”

Frenzel and fellow board member Mike Kelly shared with the Pioneer that they felt frustrated by how the process has reached this conclusion, citing a perceived lack of communication and what they see as unfounded concerns.

“We went out and met the criteria that the city wanted. They said 18 months ago if we could (get funding) we’d be allowed to hook up to the city without annexation,” Kelly explained. “This was never designed to be anything but protection for Lake Bemidji.”

History of the discussion

Protecting Lake Bemidji has been at the center of this conversation since it began, but this isn’t the first time the idea of extending water and sewer services around the lake has been discussed, since it’s an idea that’s come up periodically through the decades.

The motivation for the recent discussion, however, is a concern about Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge as it’s struggling with a failing septic system. The resort approached the city in 2021 to inquire about connecting to city services and was informed that it would require annexation.

This prompted a conversation in Northern Township, and the board asked township residents whether they would be in support of further annexation at a community meeting held in October 2021.

“We asked very clearly what the township residents wanted,” Frenzel said. “It was an overwhelming majority (who didn’t want annexation).”

Kelly shared this opposition and cited his reasons while defending township residents’ desire to not be annexed.

“The township cannot survive by continually giving up our most valuable property,” he said. “Our people want to live in a township, if they wanted to live in the city of Bemidji they would.”

Northern Township shared its findings with the city on Jan. 4, 2022, and brought up the possibility of a cooperative agreement where non-compliant systems along the lake would be connected to an extension of the city’s services with the township paying connection fees and a surcharged rate to Bemidji.

A week later the city presented six options to the township , several of which involved annexation and one that served as a counteroffer to Northern Township’s initial proposal. This offer would have the township construct its own system that would connect to Bemidji’s for an established fee.

Because this option did not include annexation, Northern Township decided to pursue it.

“We asked if this was a real offer,” Frenzel said. “Nobody ever came back and said ‘No, that’s not accurate, that’s not an offer.’”

But as the township began working toward the project, they felt that the city was unwilling to discuss the details.

“We knew there were details to work out. We tried to sit down with (the former city manager) and work those out, but the city told us at a meeting that they weren’t going to spend any more staff time until we had a viable project. We understood that as funding,” Frenzel added.

After several attempts to acquire this funding, Northern Township received a federal grant worth $5 million to help pay for the project. Once they had the funding, however, other obstacles arose.

City concerns

In addition to being a departure from city policy, the project’s intent to extend services without requiring annexation brought up other concerns for city staff, many of which were legal in nature.

“The city has a longstanding policy that does not allow anyone to connect to its infrastructure that is not annexed or going to be annexed,” City Attorney Katie Nolting said at a meeting on March 6, 2023. “There’s a reason and a basis for that policy.”

Nolting outlined concerns related to previously litigated cases, sharing the possibility that property owners previously annexed through court due to the extension of water and sewer might dislike that the city didn’t provide them with a similar option.

There was also the concern that this could permanently set Bemidji’s northern border and limit the city’s future ability to expand into other townships by setting a legal precedent they might want to replicate.

In light of these concerns, they made the decision on May 8 to require annexation if city water and sewer services are extended, which for Northern Township effectively put an end to the project they had been working toward.

Members of the township board disagree, however, that the project would put the city in a position of liability. The attorney they hired to examine the proposal believes that contractual language could allay the city's concerns.

“(The attorney) said that’s all covered strictly through contractual language,” Frenzel explained. “They could draw (the contract) so it’s only offered to select areas for the protection of the lake. It wouldn’t apply to other townships.”

But after the council’s decision the project, at least as Northern Township had been pursuing it, is no longer available and the board has begun looking into other options to protect the lake.

“We are going to continue to look for an option, it’s just going to be on our own,” Frenzel said, “but it’s disappointing because we really thought this could have been a win-win for the township and the city.”