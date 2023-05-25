99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Northern Elementary holds 4th annual Northern Ninja Run

Miniature ninjas swarmed the field behind Northern Elementary on Wednesday evening as around 240 children took part in the school’s fourth annual Northern Ninja Run.

052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - LEAD.jpg
Students crawl through an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Today at 4:32 PM

BEMIDJI — Miniature ninjas swarmed the field behind Northern Elementary on Wednesday evening as around 240 children took part in the school’s fourth annual Northern Ninja Run.

The winding half-mile course was filled with more than 20 obstacles for the students to climb through, crawl under and leap over as they made their way along the Timberwolf Trail behind the elementary school.

052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 2.jpg
Students run to the starting line during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Complete with brightly colored attire and headbands in honor of the neon-themed event, the children set out grade by grade to complete the course.

Each challenge and obstacle was thought up and built by parent and staff volunteers, designed specifically for the preschool through fifth-grade students participating.

052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 3.jpg
A student leaps over a set of obstacles during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“We couldn’t do all this without the parents' help and support, they help build the obstacles and staff comes out and help with registration and keeping the flow going out on the course,” said Northern Elementary teacher and co-organizer of the event Heather Anderson. “This is our big end-of-the-year celebration and all the proceeds go to the PTO to help pay for school activities throughout the year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the students made it to the finish line, sweaty and out of breath, many of them turned right back around and headed out to run the course all over again.

052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 15.jpg
Staff members cheer on students as they make their way to the finish line during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“This is always a really fun event, everybody shows up in full force and works and helps out,” said Paul Daman, a teacher at Northern Elementary and co-event organizer. “We had one guy build seven obstacles this year and it’s just so awesome to have all the help and support every year.”

052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 8.jpg
Students leap through an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 4.jpg
A student balances on an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 7.jpg
A student crawls through an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 17.jpg
Students make their way through an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 6.jpg
Students balance on an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 16.jpg
Students make their way through an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 5.jpg
A student crawls through an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 14.jpg
Students make their way over an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 11.jpg
A student leaps over a set of obstacles during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 12.jpg
Students make their way through an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 13.jpg
A student leaps over an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 9.jpg
A student balances on an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
052723.N.BP.NINJARUN - 10.jpg
Family members cheer on students as they make their way through an obstacle during the fourth annual Northern Ninja Run on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Northern Elementary School in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Katie Brommenschenkael Vilmo.jpg
Local
Scholarship established in memory of Katie Brommenschenkel Vilmo
May 25, 2023 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052723.N.BP.GARAGEFIRE
Local
Bemidji garage fire results in extensive damage
May 25, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul, Minnesota
Local
TrekNorth, Red Lake High among schools participating in Direct Admissions program
May 24, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Local
TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.N.BP.HOLLYVIND.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Holly Vind aims to do well by her family, pursue teaching
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3008.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Bemidji area lakes are warming up quickly
May 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
052423.OP.BP.COMMRAUSSIN.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Helping veterans struggling with addiction
May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Veronica Raussin, Addicted.org