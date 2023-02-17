99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nordic skiing equipment available at Movil Maze on Feb. 26

2297139+020216.N.BP_.SKIING.jpg
Ryan Rogers hits the ski trails in 2016 at Movil Maze located at 305 Wildwood Road Northeast in Bemidji.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 17, 2023 02:23 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club will have volunteers and ski equipment available from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Movil Maze Recreation Area, 305 Wildwood Road NE, for those wanting to explore the winter fun of Nordic skiing.

The warming lodge will also be open to visitors, and there is no pre-registration required.

