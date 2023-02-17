Nordic skiing equipment available at Movil Maze on Feb. 26
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club will have volunteers and ski equipment available from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Movil Maze Recreation Area, 305 Wildwood Road NE, for those wanting to explore the winter fun of Nordic skiing.
The warming lodge will also be open to visitors, and there is no pre-registration required.