No Mow May returns to Bemidji, registration available

A program encouraging residents to register to not mow their lawns during the month of May is returning, with the hopes of benefiting pollinators.

The No Mow May initiative is returning to Bemidji this spring and will give registered city residents the chance to leave their lawns free from mowing throughout the month of May to provide food for hungry pollinators.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The Birds, Bees, Butterflies Bemidji will be implementing a sustainable initiative this spring as No Mow May returns. This program will allow city residents to register their yards for free and be given the opportunity to not mow their lawns during the month of May.

May is an important period for many pollinators in northern Minnesota, as they emerge from dormancy or migrate back into the area and begin searching for flowering plants.

Early-blooming flowers like violets and dandelions provide food for hungry pollinators. When mowed in early spring, the available resources of nectar and pollen are dramatically reduced.

In addition, by allowing the grass to grow out, it can develop a stronger root system which improves water retention and drought resiliency.

No Mow May requires the suspension of enforcement of City Code Section 14-32 and the voluntary delay of homeowner lawn-care practices until June to allow pollinator species to emerge and early flower grasses to grow and bloom.

Registration is free and available online on the city’s website or in person at the Tourist Information Center located at Paul Bunyan Park.

The program will begin on May 1 and end on May 31. Yard signs will be available for pick-up at the Tourist Information Center and will help explain to neighbors what the initiative is all about and identify the yard as participating in the program.

More information about the nationwide initiative can be found on the Birds, Bees, Butterflies Bemidji webpage. For more information about Bemidji’s program, visit www.ci.bemidji.us or call (218) 333-1862.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
