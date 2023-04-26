NMRC names Bemidji, Cass Lake-Bena students to 2023 Minnesota State All-Academic Team

BEMIDJI — The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference and the Minnesota Robotics Coaches Association recently recognized nine local robotics students as part of the 2023 Minnesota State All-Academic Team.

To earn All-Academic Team honors, a high school student must participate in a robotics program under the Minnesota State High School League and possess a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher for the current school year.

A student must also be an "important contributor to the team" and have no MSHSL violations in the current or previous year. Students are able to receive this award on an annual basis if nominated.

Five students were recognized from Bemidji High School’s “RoboJacks” including Aster Burrow, Sophie Riewer, Samuel Maus, Elliot Gieser and Matthew Bernard.

Cass Lake-Bena High School recognized four students from "The Accelerators" including Caraira Jensen, Kaylin Jensen, Haylei Pierce and Eowyn Post.

"The NMRC is proud to have 73 students from 15 different teams represented on this Fourth Annual All-State Academic Team," a release said. "We at the NMRC and the MRCA are delighted to celebrate the great academic accomplishments that these students have made."