New cannabis legislation discussed by Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — A discussion on Minnesota’s new cannabis legislation took place during the Bemidji City Council’s work session on Monday, with the question of if and how to regulate the use of marijuana in public places as one of the primary topics.

The conversation comes after a bill was signed by Gov. Tim Walz in May that legalizes recreational marijuana starting on Aug. 1. Cities across the state have begun discussions on what local regulations will look like and where retail businesses selling cannabis products can be located.

“I do believe we need to regulate (cannabis businesses) in regards to the distance from schools,” said Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera.

Preventing cannabis use and sale in proximity to children was a primary consideration by the council when discussing potential regulations. The consensus from the council was to regulate proximity to schools and public parks used by children.

“I think I want to keep the focus on preventing children from inhaling smoke like this as much as possible,” said Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould. “Kids deserve to be in a space where they can be smoke-free.”

Hours of operation can also be regulated, with the council expressing an interest in treating cannabis sales like those for liquor, which limits the sale of alcohol from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“I see this being very similar to alcohol," Mayor Jorge Prince said. "We don’t allow alcohol to be sold 24 hours a day, seven days a week, I think this should parallel that."

Another consideration with cannabis businesses is whether the city would require registration. Registration fees would go to the city, which would then be required to conduct compliance checks on the businesses.

Compliance checks would be conducted by the police department to ensure that businesses are not selling cannabis products to anyone under the age of 21. The council supported the idea of requiring registration, along with Police Chief Mike Mastin.

“If our concern is keeping our young ones safe, I think we should be doing compliance (checks),” Mastin said.

The council also discussed keeping the option open for a city-run cannabis business, although no councilor expressed an immediate desire to pursue the option.

Retail sales of cannabis won’t begin until the first quarter of 2025 and will be licensed through the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.

Public cannabis use

A more immediate concern that the council discussed was whether to limit the use of cannabis products in public. In the statute, the city has the option to make it unlawful for individuals to use cannabis in a public place, making it a petty misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $300.

While this does allow for the city to prohibit the use of any cannabis products in public, the council’s primary concern was products that create smoke.

“The feedback I get from other regions that have legalized (marijuana) is that the majority of complaints about cannabis is the odor,” Mastin explained. “Is that a consideration of cigarette smoke as well? Absolutely.”

Minnesota’s Clean Indoor Air Act already limits smoking of any variety in places like restaurants, offices, healthcare facilities and public transportation. The city could further limit the use of marijuana in places like public parks.

While the council expressed a desire to limit secondhand smoke in public places, there was hesitancy from some members in two respects. Rivera shared her concern that some individuals may only have the option to smoke marijuana in public places.

“More often than not, the individuals who will be cited will be individuals with lower income who don’t have a private property to utilize to smoke,” she explained.

Fiskevold Gould shared Rivera’s concern and also disliked the idea of a hefty fine.

“I don’t like the idea of bogging people down with more fines, but I am concerned about people feeling they can use (marijuana) in any space at any time,” she noted.

With these considerations, though, the council still was favorable to some limitations on public use. Rather than a petty misdemeanor, however, the council discussed potentially pursuing the option of an administrative fine, which would have a lower cost and typically would not go to court.

“Most people are reasonable," Prince said. "Law enforcement needs to have a tool for those who don’t want to be compliant."

These topics will return to the council during a future session, as potential ordinances are drafted and discussed.