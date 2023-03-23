New business director on deck for special Bemidji school board meeting

BEMIDJI — A special Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27, in the district office board room.

The board is set to discuss the district's new business director following the departure of Krisi Fenner, who recently started a new role as vice president for finance and administration for Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.

The board will then enter a closed session to discuss a potential real estate sale before entering a work session, which will cover a cost mitigation strategy, structure of school board meetings, board committee structure and other board processes.