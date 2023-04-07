50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
NELL to host 'Twenty College Students Who Enlisted in WWII' presentation

Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning's spring series continues at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the American Legion Post 16, 112 Main Ave. N.

IMG_3828.jpeg
Professor Michael Herbert of Bemidji State University
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:20 PM

BAGLEY — Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning's spring series continues with Bemidji State Professor Michael Herbert presenting: “Twenty College Students Who Enlisted in WWII” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the American Legion Post 16, 112 Main Ave. N.

Doors open at 9 a.m. There is no charge to attend.

Herbert will be presenting his book that speaks to life as a student at the Bemidji State Teachers College and 20 students who left the college during WWII for military service and were later killed in action.

He is a professor of criminal justice at BSU and is currently working on his second book. This book will examine the lives of the ladies from Bemidji who went into military service during WWII.

