National Weather Service issues change to today's tornado test warning

BEMIDJI — Due to the winter storm warnings and ongoing flooding in the state, the National Weather Service has issued changes to today's tornado test warnings.

According to a release from Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller, the National Weather Service will not send out the traditional tones and test warnings for the tornado drills today and will only be issuing a public information statement.

Beltrami County will be participating in the tornado drill by activating outdoor warning sirens only, the release said. The drills will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and sirens will sound for about three minutes.

NOAA Weather Radios and broadcast media will likely not activate for the tornado drills and no emergency notifications will be sent electronically.