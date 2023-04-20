99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

National Weather Service issues change to today's tornado test warning

Beltrami County will be participating in the Thursday, April 20, tornado drill by activating outdoor warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

1948575+081915.N.BP_.SIRENS2.jpg
Due to the winter storm warnings and ongoing flooding in the state, the National Weather Service has issued changes to today's tornado test warnings.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:32 AM

BEMIDJI — Due to the winter storm warnings and ongoing flooding in the state, the National Weather Service has issued changes to today's tornado test warnings.

According to a release from Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller, the National Weather Service will not send out the traditional tones and test warnings for the tornado drills today and will only be issuing a public information statement.

Beltrami County will be participating in the tornado drill by activating outdoor warning sirens only, the release said. The drills will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and sirens will sound for about three minutes.

NOAA Weather Radios and broadcast media will likely not activate for the tornado drills and no emergency notifications will be sent electronically.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Emelie Rivera web.jpg
Local
Emelie Rivera reappointed to Minnesota Guardian ad Litem Board
April 20, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Alexia Gah Gi Gay Mary Cutbank web.jpg
Local
Bemidji woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder, assault in Red Lake Nation
April 19, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Devin Charles Belcourt.jpg
Local
Bagley man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder for May 2020 incident
April 19, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Devin Charles Belcourt.jpg
Local
Bagley man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder for May 2020 incident
April 19, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji City Council April 17 2023.jpg
Local
Public comments on Bemidji City Council's actions regarding Nate Mathews
April 18, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Dianna Anderson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Symphony's 'Musical Escapes' season ends Sunday with challenging concert
April 18, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Upper Red walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken