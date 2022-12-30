99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nate Dorr elected to the Minnesota Council on Foundations board of directors

Nate Dorr, vice president for advocacy at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, has been elected to the Minnesota Council on Foundations Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Nate Dorr
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 30, 2022 09:00 AM
BEMIDJI — Nate Dorr, vice president for advocacy at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, has been elected to the Minnesota Council on Foundations board of directors for a three-year term.

In his 10 years of working in the field of philanthropy, Dorr has actively worked with MCF to take advantage of its training, networking and conferences, and leadership opportunities.

Most recently, Dorr has served on MCF’s Programs and Annual Conference Committee and is the co-chair of MCF’s Government Relations and Public Policy Committee, a release said.

MCF offers peer-to-peer connections and training, promotes integrity in grantmaking, and amplifies the voice of the philanthropic community to be public policy advocates.

“MCF is a great resource for philanthropic organizations,” Dorr said. “My position on the board will allow me to continue championing rural issues that affect all of us in northwest Minnesota."

ADVERTISEMENT

As vice president for advocacy at NMF, Dorr advocates for issues and solutions in Northwest Minnesota while promoting equity and inclusion throughout the region.

“We need to have rural voices in statewide networks," Dorr said. "Too often we see rules and regulations that do not translate very well from metro to rural communities.”

Dorr, who lives in Bemidji, first worked with NMF as an intern in 2001. He returned as a full-time staff member in 2012 and has held a number of roles in his time since, including as senior program officer managing grants and coordinating nonprofit training programs. He was named vice president for advocacy in 2019.

