Natalie Nicholson, Alexis Desjarlait inducted into Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame

BEMIDJI — Two local female athletes were recently inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame.

Red Lake graduate Alexis Desjarlait and Natalie Nicholson of Bemidji were both recognized not only for their individual accomplishments in their sport but also for their outstanding leadership and representation of athletes and Indigenous athletes alike.

This year's class of inductees features more than 75 new athletes, coaches and teams to receive the honor for their athletic achievements and contributions to their respective sports.

“By honoring and celebrating the empowered journey of the annually inducted individuals and teams, the hope is their stories may inspire future generations to follow their dreams in athletics and life,” the NAIAHF website reads.

The NAIAHF was founded a year ago by longtime basketball coach and Bemidji Middle School physical education teacher Dan Ninham and his wife, Susan.

The dream of creating an Indigenous athletics hall of fame started when Ninham’s great-grandfather, Martin Wheelock, Oneida, was inducted into the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, where he played and was the captain of the Carlisle Indian School football team in 1899.

But to Ninham’s knowledge, there wasn’t a hall of fame for Indigenous athletes of North America where there have left indelible marks at all levels of competition across countless sports. This new hall of fame is just one more way to give these Indigenous athletes recognition.

Desjarlait and Nicholson are examples of why Ninham started this hall of fame in the first place — to support and share the education of all Indigenous athletes that compete at an elite level.

Curling champion

Hailing from Bemidji, curling has taken Nicholson around the world since she was a teenager when she represented Team USA in two World Junior Championships. She continued as an adult at several Women's World Championships and was on Team USA in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

Natalie Nicholson, right, of Bemidji helps sweep a rock during a USA national curling third-place game in 2013. Nicholson and her teammates on the Allison Pottinger rink claimed the bronze medal with a 11-2 victory. Rich Harmer / USA Curling

She has a total of 10 World Championship appearances and in 2006, she was the recipient of a World Championship silver medal. Later in 2009, Nicholson was honored as female athlete of the year.

She was co-coach of a team that won the U.S. women's championship in 2020 and was named coach of the year. The team qualified for the World Championships in 2021, but that event was canceled because of COVID-19.

The pandemic did allow her to spend more time at home with her husband John and their daughters, Stella and Mya. Her grandparents are from Red Lake Nation and also has family that resides in the Ponemah area.

Aside from curling, Nicholson also practices Shotokan Karate and earned her Shodan black belt and was a first-generation college student, and recently graduated with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing last year.

She works as a nurse practitioner and Indigenous lactation counselor at Mewinzha Ondaadiziike Wiigaming (Birthing Long Ago in Home, Lodge or Hospital). As a nurse, she co-leads the Indigenous Breastfeeding Coalition in Minnesota to help reestablish a support network for Indigenous families and caregivers.

She seeks to blend Western medicine and traditional Native American healing practices with her community members and is also the co-creator of the maternal-child community health clinic Gaa-giigishkaakaawasowaad (A Place Where Pregnant Women Gather).

Nicholson has continued to share her love of curling by coaching at the Tabitha Peterson rink.

‘Strong, independent and Indigenous’

Desjarlait has been involved with athletics since she was on the Bemidji Bombers traveling basketball team in third grade.

Along with basketball, she also played volleyball and softball for six years in high school at the varsity level. She graduated from Red Lake with the second all-time scoring record of 2,190 points under her belt. She continued to play three sports throughout her collegiate career at Hibbing Community College.

In just two seasons at HCC, Desjarlait put up a school record of 1,057 points and grabbed 512 rebounds.

Alexis Desjarlait, center, celebrates scoring her 1,000th point on Feb. 19, 2020, with her parents, Nolan and Nicole. Contributed

Desjarlait also earned spots on the Minnesota College Athletic Conference’s All-Northern Division First Team, All-State First Team, All-Region XIII MVP, Minnesota College Athletic Conference All-Defensive Team, and a National Junior College Athletic Association Division III All-American honorable mention selection in 2019-20 and led HCC to their first-ever national tournament appearance.

But Desjarlait dedicates all of her success to her late younger brother, Nolan Jr.

“Basketball has truly shaped me into the strong, independent and Indigenous woman I am," Desjarlait said. "This award means so much to me and I dedicate it to my brother.

"He pushed me to be who I am today, I live through him and his dreams and in honor of him. It’s just so amazing. I know he's proud of me and so are my parents and everybody around me, but I did this for him.”

Today, Desjarlait plays basketball at Concordia University in Chicago. Currently a junior studying sports business management and recovering from a knee injury, she moved back home for her recovery process where she coaches the Red Lake third- and fourth-grade girls elementary school basketball team.

“(Coaching) definitely brings a spark back to the game. I love seeing the little kids enjoy themselves and learn something new,” Desjarlait said. “Watching them get that spark and that love for the game this young reminds me of when I was at that age. It's just awesome to see the next generation coming up.”

As much as Desjarlait loves coaching, her time on the court isn’t done yet. She is determined to recover fully and come back stronger.

“I will be back next year to play ball,” Desjarlait said. “My little sisters motivate me. They’re all playing basketball now and they look up to me and want to see me back on the court.”