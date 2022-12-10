Nary community Christmas celebration will offer a variety of activities

NARY — Exciting things have been happening at the 103-year-old Nary School, and the folks responsible are anxious to welcome the public to an old-fashioned Christmas celebration on Saturday, Dec. 17.

It will be a full day of activities both inside the school and out, complete with sleigh rides, skating, a bonfire, a visit from Santa Claus, and culminating with an old-fashioned Christmas music program upstairs in the auditorium. The school is located south of Bemidji on Hubbard County Road 9, two miles east of U.S. Highway 71.

Nary School was built in 1919 and served students until 1972. All of the large 52 windows have been replaced as part of a renovation project funded by grants. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

It’s all free, although attendees can make donations to an ongoing renovation project at Nary School, which also serves as Helga Town Hall.

Since being selected for the National Register of Historic Places, the building has received more than $600,000 in grants, allowing restoration work to begin. Fifty-two large windows have been replaced already.

“When I was going to school here it was such a nice learning environment with the sun coming in and all the light,” said Wayne Hoff, who has been spearheading the school project and is the main organizer of the Christmas music program. “It’s also going to help with the acoustics in here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also been plenty of work done outside the building. Nary Heritage Park includes a new covered outdoor skating rink and a pavilion.

“The use of that outside skating rink last year was unreal,” said volunteer Kip Reinarz, “and this summer we put up pickleball courts and basketball hoops, kids rode their bicycles in there. It’s been a big hit for the area.”

Reinarz and neighbor Mike Karvakko started some of the outdoor fun a couple of years ago.

“We just flooded some ice out on the grass on the chance to see if kids and families liked it,” Reinarz said. “It turned out to be a big hit. We just dove in, raised a lot of money, got a lot of grants and aid, and what you see is the result. It’s not done yet, we have a lot more to do, but it’s the start of a really cool park project.”

He added, “Our main goal was to just get kids back outside, get kids to breathe fresh air. We probably have the nicest outside rink in northern Minnesota.”

Nary Heritage Park includes a covered outdoor skating rink that has been very popular with kids and families since it was erected last year. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A wonderful Christmas program

Daytime activities will include open skating all day, horse-drawn sleigh rides and kids games from noon to 3 p.m., a bonfire and caroling by the pavilion from noon to 5 p.m., hot chocolate, coffee and cookies in the warming house from noon to 5 p.m. and small crafts inside the school from 3 to 5 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to visit from 2 to 3 p.m. The music program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoff, who attended kindergarten through second grade at Nary, is excited to bring back the tradition of a Christmas music program at the school. One of the performers will be Mathison Martin, whose great-grandmother, the late Beatrice Ball, was Hoff’s first-grade teacher 51 years ago.

“Mathison is a 10-year-old prodigy,” said Hoff, who now is the boy’s piano teacher. He will be playing an original composition. “We’re calling it a 'Russian and Hungarian Christmas.' He does it very pristinely and cleanly.”

The program, emceed by the father-daughter duo of Guy and Willow Drevlow, will begin with a Ukrainian Bell Carol featuring chimes and piano.

Bemidji State University band students will play the national anthem, which will be sung by Joe Vene.

The BSU band students will play a medley of Christmas songs, performing a vintage work from the old Nary band repertoire.

“It will be similar to the band once conducted by my grandfather, Vaner Tangborn,” Hoff said. Vaner led Nary’s community band from 1931 to 1981.

Vocalists Linda Wagner and Robert Forte will also perform, along with guitarist Antonio Arce and the TrekNorth High School choir.

Nary School graduate Allen Benson will read the Christmas story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is going to be wonderful for the Christmas program,” Hoff said, “the first time with the spectacular windows in 53 years.”