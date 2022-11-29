Mt. Zion Church to hold bake sale to raise funds for building repairs

BEMIDJI — As a small congregation, it can be daunting to keep up maintenance for a large building, which is precisely what Mt. Zion Church in Bemidji has been tasked with.

“We’re a small church, and we have this huge, huge building that’s an old school,” explained Kelly Coffin, a congregation member. “It has a lot of systems that need a lot of repair and maintenance. It takes a lot of faith to even imagine we’ll be able to fix everything going on in the building.”

To help the church raise the necessary funds, and to gather community members for a fun and festive event, Coffin began organizing a Christmas Cookie Sale.

“It’s just a really simple plan, sharing food and that feeling of community,” Coffin said.

In previous years Coffin had helped set up rummage sales at Mt. Zion, and she was looking to diversify the church’s fundraisers. After getting in contact with a church in Blackduck that had done a bake sale, Coffin had her idea.

“The idea came about from another church that had done it,” she explained. “I connected with them, and they gave me their whole plan and how they did it. They were just so helpful.”

The Christmas Cookie sale at Mt. Zion will feature a wide variety of cookies and baked goods for purchase, many of which Coffin will have baked herself.

“We have a lot of varieties coming. I just got done baking 240 of those little peanut butter blossoms,” Coffin shared. “This week I’ll be baking little reindeer cookies.”

Mt. Zion Church is located at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The bake sale will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 9 a.m. Each participant will be given a box to fill with an assortment of cookies, with the price determined by weight at the end. All of the cookies will be priced at $7 a pound.

Alongside the cookies, several other non-cookie sweets will also be available, such as bars and candies, all of which will be priced separately. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy Christmas music, coffee and goodies.

“We want to invite people in, to share cookies and sit down to have a cup of coffee,” Coffin explained. “We have this beautiful building and we want people using it and enjoying it.”

The money raised by the bake sale will all go toward repairs and maintenance of the church building, particularly of its heating system after part of the main furnace broke down.

“Right now the big system is broken on one end, I think it’s over $2,000 for the actual part (needed for repairs),” Coffin added. “But if it’s not that it’s something else — it’s just continual.”

Coffin shared her hopes that this bake sale will become something the community can look forward to every year, and that it provides an opportunity to connect and enjoy each other’s company during the holiday season.

“I want to plan on doing this every year,” she said. “I just love helping people and raising money to help them, doing whatever I can — and besides, people need cookies!”