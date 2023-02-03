99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
MnDOT seeks feedback on Highway 2 vision in Cass Lake

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on three design options developed to form a new vision for Highway 2 in Cass Lake.

By Pioneer Staff Report
February 03, 2023 08:13 AM
BEMIDJI — In partnership with the city of Cass Lake and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking feedback on three design options developed to form a new vision for Highway 2 in Cass Lake.

A steering committee made of community leaders and local stakeholders has helped define the community’s design priorities and support the development of three design alternatives:

  • A two-lane highway with linear park area on each side
  • A two-lane highway with linear park area on the south side
  • A four-lane highway with a pedestrian/bicycle bridge

“There’s no single solution that doesn’t also have its shortcomings,” said Jon Mason, planning director with MnDOT. “It’s important to hear from all of the highway’s users so we can find areas of compromise and develop a preferred alternative that has the support of both the community and MnDOT.”
Those interested in learning more about the three alternatives and sharing feedback can visit MnDOT’s webpage on the study. Feedback can be provided on each option by taking a short survey or adding comments directly to an interactive map. The period to receive comments and input will remain open through Sunday, Feb. 19.

“To help guide these planning efforts and make the highway safer for all users, we need to hear from everyone: residents, business owners, commuters, bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Mike Chosa, communications director with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. “Community input is a critical piece of this study.”

Information gathered from the study will be used by MnDOT, with the help of the steering committee and community leaders, to evaluate potential solutions and make recommendations on a future vision for the Highway 2 corridor in Cass Lake.

Questions or comments can be directed to Jon Mason, MnDOT planning director, at jon.mason@state.mn.us or (218) 407-1917 or Mike Chosa, Leech Lake Band communications director, at mike.chosa@llojibwe.net or (218) 513-9215 or visit talk.dot.state.mn.us/hwy-2-cass-lake-corridor-study.

