MnDOT invites the public to learn more about current, planned Highway 197 projects in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to learn more about current and future projects on Highway 197 in Bemidji. Residents and business owners can explore the project websites or visit the MnDOT booth at the Beltrami County Fair Aug. 9-13.

2023 Resurfacing, Bemidji Avenue to Hannah Avenue

In September crews will resurface Highway 197 between Bemidji Avenue and Hannah Avenue. Motorists will experience lane closures during the night when most of the resurfacing work will take place to lessen the impact on businesses and motorists. The lane closures will be removed during the day.

The project is expected to last two weeks and will extend the life of the pavement until a more permanent fix can be constructed in about 10 years. More information can be found on the project’s website.

2026 Reconstruction, Hannah Avenue to Gillett Drive

MnDOT plans to reconstruct Highway 197 between Hannah Avenue and Gillett Drive in 2026. Project staff have recently been focused on final design details and developing construction staging plans. Staff have been meeting with individual business owners along the project area, and are seeking additional input on user preferences for construction staging.

In 2022 MnDOT and the city of Bemidji were awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation which helps communities build transportation projects that have significant local or regional impact and improve safety and equity. The project was awarded $18 million, with $14.4 million towards MnDOT’s project and $3.6 million to the city’s. More information can be found on the project’s website .

Reconstruction of Hannah Avenue and Middle School Drive

The city of Bemidji plans to reconstruct Hannah Avenue and Middle School Drive between 23rd Street and Highway 197. The city is hosting an open house on Aug. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at city hall to provide information and gather input from the community.