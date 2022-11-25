MnDOT completes extensive Hwy 71 work, nearly 260 projects during 2022 construction season

BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Transportation completed a total of 258 road and bridge projects during the 2022 construction season, including extensive work on Highway 71 in Bemidji.

“This year’s robust road construction season significantly improved Minnesota’s transportation system with new roads, bridges, safer intersections and improved accessibility for people who walk, bike or roll to their local destinations,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

Projects in the Bemidji area completed during the summer included three main sections:



Resurfacing U.S. Highway 71 between State Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road.

Constructing a new roundabout at the Highway 71 and Anne Street intersection.

Completing intersection improvements at nine locations along the Highway 71 corridor.

“With traffic volumes back to pre-pandemic levels, we thank all Minnesotans for their patience with our road construction projects, and for slowing down in work zones to keep highway workers safe,” Daubenberger said.

Northern Minnesota projects

Other notable projects statewide included improvements to I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, improvements to I-94/35E near downtown St. Paul, 12 miles of improvements on Highway 36 between Little Canada and Stillwater, and resurfacing 13 miles of I-90 between the South Dakota border and Beaver Creek.

More construction highlights by region can be found below and at www.mndot.gov/construction.