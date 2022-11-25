SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
MnDOT completes extensive Hwy 71 work, nearly 260 projects during 2022 construction season

The Minnesota Department of Transportation completed 258 road and bridge projects during the 2022 construction season, including extensive work on Highway 71 in Bemidji.

Anne Street roundabout
The completed U.S. Highway 71 project included the installation of a roundabout at the Anne Street intersection.
Courtesy / MnDOT
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 25, 2022 07:44 AM
BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Transportation completed a total of 258 road and bridge projects during the 2022 construction season, including extensive work on Highway 71 in Bemidji.

“This year’s robust road construction season significantly improved Minnesota’s transportation system with new roads, bridges, safer intersections and improved accessibility for people who walk, bike or roll to their local destinations,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

Projects in the Bemidji area completed during the summer included three main sections:

  • Resurfacing U.S. Highway 71 between State Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road.
  • Constructing a new roundabout at the Highway 71 and Anne Street intersection.
  • Completing intersection improvements at nine locations along the Highway 71 corridor.

“With traffic volumes back to pre-pandemic levels, we thank all Minnesotans for their patience with our road construction projects, and for slowing down in work zones to keep highway workers safe,” Daubenberger said.

Northern Minnesota projects

  • Highway 194 Hermantown  – Completed intersection safety improvements in Hermantown, including Highway 53/194 and a roundabout at Hwy 194/Midway Road. The project also resurfaced Highway 194.
  • I-35 Barnum  – Resurfaced 6.5 miles of northbound I-35 near Barnum.
  • Highway 37 Iron Junction  – Installed a new roundabout at Highway 37/Saint Louis County Road 7, south of Iron Junction.
  • Highway 71 Bemidji  – Resurfaced Highway 71 between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Road, constructed new roundabout at Highway 71/Anne Street, intersection improvements at nine locations along the corridor.
  • Highway 75 and 175 in Hallock  – Resurfaced and improved accessibility along both highways.
  • Highway 92 north of Zerkel  – Resurfaced and widened shoulders on Highway 92 between Clearwater County Road 35 and Highway 200.
  • Highway 2 Fosston  – Restriped to switch from a four-lane to a three-lane section. The three-lane restripe will be in place until the corridor is scheduled for reconstruction.

Other notable projects statewide included improvements to I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater, improvements to I-94/35E near downtown St. Paul, 12 miles of improvements on Highway 36 between Little Canada and Stillwater, and resurfacing 13 miles of I-90 between the South Dakota border and Beaver Creek.
More construction highlights by region can be found below and at www.mndot.gov/construction.

