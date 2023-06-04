Mississippi River Paddling Adventures available at Forest History Center

GRAND RAPIDS — The Forest History Center will offer Mississippi River Paddling Adventures from June 7 through Sept. 2 on the Mississippi, 2609 County Road 76.

This summer, visitors can get a close-up look at the Mississippi River with guided kayak tours beginning June 7 with tours operating twice per day Wednesday through Saturday.

"Whether you have never paddled, paddle occasionally or are on the water extensively, these tours will be fun and informative for anyone who wants to learn more about how the river has helped shape the geography and history of Minnesota," a release said.

Forest History Center guides will lead the tours which focus on topics including river and forest history, local wildlife, wild rice, and more.

The first tour will run each day from 10 a.m. to noon with the second tour running from 1 to 3 p.m. The final date of regularly scheduled tours will be Sept. 2. Tours will then be available each Saturday in September.

The cost of a tour is $25 per person, MNHS members receive a discounted price of $20 per person.

Two tandem kayaks and six single kayaks are available, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per tour and the tours are available for ages 10 and up.

Pre-registration is preferred and walk-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory.