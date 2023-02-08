Missing Murdered Indigenous Women walk set for Feb. 14
The walk will start at 11 a.m. at the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues and conclude at the Beaux Arts Ballroom located in the Upper Hobson Memorial Union at Bemidji State University.
BEMIDJI — MMIW 218 will host a walk to honor and remember missing and murdered Indigenous women from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The walk will start at the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues in Paul Bunyan Park and conclude at the Beaux Arts Ballroom located in the Upper Hobson Memorial Union at Bemidji State University.
Organizers ask for singers and dancers to attend the event. More information can be found on the MMIW 218 Facebook page.
