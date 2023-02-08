99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Missing Murdered Indigenous Women walk set for Feb. 14

The walk will start at 11 a.m. at the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues and conclude at the Beaux Arts Ballroom located in the Upper Hobson Memorial Union at Bemidji State University.

021622.N.BP.MMIWRALLY - 2.jpg
Cardboard cutouts of red dresses line Paul Bunyan Drive in February 2022, outside of the Tourist Information Center to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 08, 2023 01:09 PM
BEMIDJI — MMIW 218 will host a walk to honor and remember missing and murdered Indigenous women from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The walk will start at the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues in Paul Bunyan Park and conclude at the Beaux Arts Ballroom located in the Upper Hobson Memorial Union at Bemidji State University.

Organizers ask for singers and dancers to attend the event. More information can be found on the MMIW 218 Facebook page.

Related Topics: THINGS TO DOMISSING AND MURDERED INDIGENOUS WOMENINDIGENOUS IMPACTS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
