Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women walk/run set for May 5

BEMIDJI — MMIW 218 is set to host a walk/run to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in Bemidji.

The event will begin in the Subway parking lot, located at 120 Paul Bunyan Drive South. The walking portion will kick off at 11 a.m. and runners will start at 11:30.

The route will end at Paul Bunyan Park, where a program will be held.

For more information, visit the MMIW 218 Facebook page.