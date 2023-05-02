99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women walk/run set for May 5

MMIW 218 is set to host a walk/run to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in Bemidji.

050722.N.BP.MMIWWALK - 13.jpg
Participants play a drum song as they march along Paul Bunyan Drive on May 5, 2022, as part of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s event in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:05 AM

BEMIDJI — MMIW 218 is set to host a walk/run to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in Bemidji.

The event will begin in the Subway parking lot, located at 120 Paul Bunyan Drive South. The walking portion will kick off at 11 a.m. and runners will start at 11:30.

The route will end at Paul Bunyan Park, where a program will be held.

For more information, visit the MMIW 218 Facebook page.

050323.N.BP.MMIWWALK.jpg
Contributed

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
